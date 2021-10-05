GridGain Expands Ignite Summit, Adds Pre-conference Day with New Kubernetes Training

Kubernetes and other instructor-led training sessions designed to help attendees prepare for the conference

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridGain® Systems, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache® Ignite®, today announced it has added a pre-conference Developer Training Day, including the popular Kubernetes session, to the Ignite Summit: Cloud Edition , a free virtual event for the global Apache Ignite community, taking place November 16, 2021. Registration and the Call for Speakers for the Ignite Summit Cloud Edition remain open. The Call for Speakers closes on October 15, 2021.



“Apache Ignite continues to soar in popularity, and GridGain is committed to investing in educational programs that developers need to be successful with Ignite from day one,” said Denis Magda, GridGain VP of Developer Relations and a member of the Apache Ignite Project Management Committee (PMC). “This is a terrific opportunity for the Ignite community to learn how to configure and work with Apache Ignite in a Kubernetes environment. I encourage all interested developers to attend this and the other training sessions, so they can come to the conference fully prepared.”

“Apache Ignite and Kubernetes: Deployment and Orchestration Strategies”

This free two-hour training is for developers, architects, and DevOps engineers who want to deploy and orchestrate Apache Ignite in a Kubernetes environment. You begin with the configuration and scalability essentials as you deploy Ignite in pure in-memory mode. Next, you convert the Ignite in-memory cluster into a multitier database that scales beyond available memory capacity by setting up disk storage for Ignite native persistence and GridGain backups. Finally, you select the connectivity option that is preferred for your applications and simplify the monitoring, management, and troubleshooting of your Kubernetes-based deployment.

Topics include

Ignite in in-memory mode: basic configuration principles, cluster discovery, auto-scaling, availability zones, and rolling restarts

Ignite in multitier database mode (in-memory plus native persistence): storage configuration (data versus WAL), cluster backups, and storage performance monitoring

Application deployment and connectivity options: apps and Ignite in K8, apps in K8 but Ignite outside, and Ignite in K8 but apps outside



When: November 15, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. PT

Where: Online

Cost: Free

Speaker: Denis Magda, GridGain VP of Developer Relations and a member of the Apache Ignite Project Management Committee (PMC)

Other Pre-conference Developer Training Day Sessions

About the Ignite Summit: Cloud Edition

The 2021 Ignite Summit: Cloud Edition is intended for developers, architects and members of the Apache Ignite community who use or are interested in using Apache Ignite to tackle speed and scale challenges in cloud environments. Registration for the virtual event is open to anyone, anywhere in the world. The Call for Papers is open to seasoned Apache Ignite professionals and community members who can share their cloud-related Ignite deployment stories, technical deep dives or integration experiences.

When: November 16, 2021

Where: Online

Register: Ignite Summit website

The Ignite Summit Cloud Edition is organized by GridGain Systems, an Apache Software Foundation (ASF) sponsor. The ASF is a community sponsor of the Ignite Summit.

About Apache Ignite

Apache Ignite is an open source distributed database for high-performance computing with in-memory speed that can be used as a distributed cache, an in-memory data grid, or a database for hybrid transactional/analytical processing. Ignite delivers unprecedented speed, massive scalability, and real-time data access for both legacy and greenfield applications. Apache Ignite is used by American Airlines, Apple, Banco do Brasil, Bloomberg, Dreamworks, Dutch Railways, Homeaway, IBM, ING Bank, Microsoft, Netflix, PayPal, Teradata, and UPS, among many others. For more information, visit ignite.apache.org .

About GridGain Systems

GridGain donated the original Ignite code to The Apache Software Foundation (ASF) in 2014. GridGain is a Bronze Sponsor of the ASF, with several members of the GridGain team serving as active contributors to the project. For more information, visit gridgain.com .

