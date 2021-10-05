U.S. markets open in 5 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,291.50
    +0.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,858.00
    -12.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,486.50
    +24.25 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,210.20
    -4.60 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.89
    +0.27 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.00
    -6.60 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    -0.05 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1601
    -0.0024 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4810
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.00
    +1.85 (+8.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3612
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.1090
    +0.1910 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,492.49
    +1,739.78 (+3.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,222.24
    +979.56 (+403.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,047.94
    +36.93 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,822.12
    -622.77 (-2.19%)
     

GridGain Expands Ignite Summit, Adds Pre-conference Day with New Kubernetes Training

GridGain Systems
·4 min read

Kubernetes and other instructor-led training sessions designed to help attendees prepare for the conference

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridGain® Systems, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache® Ignite®, today announced it has added a pre-conference Developer Training Day, including the popular Kubernetes session, to the Ignite Summit: Cloud Edition, a free virtual event for the global Apache Ignite community, taking place November 16, 2021. Registration and the Call for Speakers for the Ignite Summit Cloud Edition remain open. The Call for Speakers closes on October 15, 2021.

“Apache Ignite continues to soar in popularity, and GridGain is committed to investing in educational programs that developers need to be successful with Ignite from day one,” said Denis Magda, GridGain VP of Developer Relations and a member of the Apache Ignite Project Management Committee (PMC). “This is a terrific opportunity for the Ignite community to learn how to configure and work with Apache Ignite in a Kubernetes environment. I encourage all interested developers to attend this and the other training sessions, so they can come to the conference fully prepared.”

“Apache Ignite and Kubernetes: Deployment and Orchestration Strategies”
This free two-hour training is for developers, architects, and DevOps engineers who want to deploy and orchestrate Apache Ignite in a Kubernetes environment. You begin with the configuration and scalability essentials as you deploy Ignite in pure in-memory mode. Next, you convert the Ignite in-memory cluster into a multitier database that scales beyond available memory capacity by setting up disk storage for Ignite native persistence and GridGain backups. Finally, you select the connectivity option that is preferred for your applications and simplify the monitoring, management, and troubleshooting of your Kubernetes-based deployment.

Topics include

  • Ignite in in-memory mode: basic configuration principles, cluster discovery, auto-scaling, availability zones, and rolling restarts

  • Ignite in multitier database mode (in-memory plus native persistence): storage configuration (data versus WAL), cluster backups, and storage performance monitoring

  • Application deployment and connectivity options: apps and Ignite in K8, apps in K8 but Ignite outside, and Ignite in K8 but apps outside

When: November 15, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. PT
Where: Online
Cost: Free
Speaker: Denis Magda, GridGain VP of Developer Relations and a member of the Apache Ignite Project Management Committee (PMC)

Other Pre-conference Developer Training Day Sessions

About the Ignite Summit: Cloud Edition
The 2021 Ignite Summit: Cloud Edition is intended for developers, architects and members of the Apache Ignite community who use or are interested in using Apache Ignite to tackle speed and scale challenges in cloud environments. Registration for the virtual event is open to anyone, anywhere in the world. The Call for Papers is open to seasoned Apache Ignite professionals and community members who can share their cloud-related Ignite deployment stories, technical deep dives or integration experiences.

When: November 16, 2021
Where: Online
Register: Ignite Summit website

The Ignite Summit Cloud Edition is organized by GridGain Systems, an Apache Software Foundation (ASF) sponsor. The ASF is a community sponsor of the Ignite Summit.

About Apache Ignite
Apache Ignite is an open source distributed database for high-performance computing with in-memory speed that can be used as a distributed cache, an in-memory data grid, or a database for hybrid transactional/analytical processing. Ignite delivers unprecedented speed, massive scalability, and real-time data access for both legacy and greenfield applications. Apache Ignite is used by American Airlines, Apple, Banco do Brasil, Bloomberg, Dreamworks, Dutch Railways, Homeaway, IBM, ING Bank, Microsoft, Netflix, PayPal, Teradata, and UPS, among many others. For more information, visit ignite.apache.org.

About GridGain Systems
GridGain donated the original Ignite code to The Apache Software Foundation (ASF) in 2014. GridGain is a Bronze Sponsor of the ASF, with several members of the GridGain team serving as active contributors to the project. For more information, visit gridgain.com.

CONTACT:
Brigit Valencia
For GridGain Systems
media@gridgain.com
(360) 597-4516

GridGain is a trademark or registered trademark of GridGain Systems, Inc. Apache, Apache Ignite, and Ignite are trademarks of The Apache Software Foundation. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.


Recommended Stories

  • Crypto from a Pokémon Go-like game has nearly doubled in 4 days. Here’s why Axie Infinity and its NFTs are all the rage.

    Play-to-earn NFT platform Axie Infinity’s AXS token has almost doubled in four days, pushing its price to an all-time high of about $155 on Monday. AXS is recently trading at $140, up 12% over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin (BTCUSD) is trading at $49,237, up 0.53% over the past 24 hours.

  • Market Sell-Off: 1 Tech Stock That Could Triple in 5 Years

    Last week, all three major U.S. indices took a hit, though the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell further than the S&P 500 or the Dow Jones Industrial Average. For instance, Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) stock is now down about 70% from its all-time high. Its edge cloud platform accelerates and secures the delivery of content (e.g.

  • Dogecoin Tests Support At $0.2130 As Bitcoin Pulls Back

    Dogecoin settled below the support at $0.2190 and is trying to gain additional downside momentum.

  • Oracle Loses Court Appeal For JEDI Contract: Bloomberg

    The U.S. Supreme Court rejected Oracle Corp's (NYSE: ORCL) appeal challenging the now-scrapped $10 billion cloud-computing contract the Pentagon awarded to Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) in 2019, Bloomberg reports. Oracle challenged its exclusion from the cloud-computing deal, the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI). Oracle's appeal focused on alleged conflicts of interest surrounding Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and the Pentagon's violation of rules when it set up the contract to be

  • How Blockchain and Crypto Startups Are Battling to Protect Individuals’ Data

    Just as blockchain helps individuals in developing economies realize rights taken for granted in the United States and Europe, it is likewise establishing new baseline dignities in the developed world. The post How Blockchain and Crypto Startups Are Battling to Protect Individuals’ Data appeared first on Worth.

  • Bitcoin Bulls Ignore Tough China

    Last week, Bitcoin rebounded sharply after China announced that crypto transactions are illegal and it lost $4,500 in one week as I anticipated support to be in the mid-$40k range

  • Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram are slowly returning. Why did they disappear to begin with?

    Facebook's day-long outage is by far its longest and most extreme in years. At around 9 a.m. PDT on the U.S. West Coast -- where the social giant is headquartered -- Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger seemed to vanish from the internet. In the morning, Facebook sent a brief tweet to apologize that "some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products."

  • Verizon, T-Mobile and other networks down? Users report outages – but problems likely to do with Facebook

    Users are complaining about problems with their internet providers – but they are probably the result of the ongoing blackout at Facebook. The blackout has meant that not only Facebook but the other services it owns – Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and even Oculus and Workplace – have all been knocked offline.

  • Bitcoin news – live: BTC price rises as crypto analysts predict second leg of bull run

    Follow latest updates on BTC

  • 7 best VPN services for streaming securely in 2021

    Whether you’re trying to stay incognito or access international Netflix, we’ve got you covered

  • One Identity has acquired OneLogin, a rival to Okta and Ping in sign-on and identity access management

    More consolidation is afoot in the world of cybersecurity, specifically around services to help organizations manage identity and access. Today, One Identity -- which provides tools for managing "zero trust" access to systems, as well as running log management and other governance services for enterprises -- announced that it has acquired OneLogin, a rival to companies like Okta, Ping and others in the area of secure sign-on services for end users. For some background, One Identity today is part of Quest Software, which is privately held by PE firm Francisco Partners.

  • Analyst Report: Okta, Inc.

    Okta, Inc. addresses two primary security concerns via its workforce identity and customer identity solutions. The pureplay cybersecurity firm sells products to protect employees, contractors, and partners as well as its customers' end users. Okta's software solutions are cloud-delivered, and its integration network gives customers security protection across a wide variety of applications that are critical to business and government needs. The California-based company went public in 2017 and had over 2,100 employees at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

  • When Gaming Makes You Money: The New World of Play-to-Earn Gaming

    No one would have believed in the latter half of the 20th century that one could earn a living from gaming. Yet, we are steadily moving towards that world. Presently, a breakthrough is unfolding in the gaming sector, leveraging cryptocurrencies, decentralized exchanges, and NFTs.

  • ‘Squid Game’ Success Earns Netflix a Lawsuit From Korea’s SK Broadband

    The global success of Netflix’s Korean survival drama series “Squid Game” has given Korean internet service provider SK Broadband a new opportunity to press claims for network usage fees. On Friday, the ISP said that it had begun legal action against the streamer. Netflix, which has previously argued that SK already gets paid by corporate […]

  • Ozy Media Says It Plans to Relaunch, in About-Face

    Company CEO Carlos Watson said on NBC’s “Today” show that the company would resume operations, calling it Ozy Media’s “Lazarus moment.”

  • Winning search marketing teams attend SMX

    Attend SMX online, November 9-10, to unify your teams… and unlock up to 20% off registration while you’re at it! Please visit Search Engine Land for the full article.

  • Sky Mavis to launch Decentralized Exchange for Axie Infinity

    Jeff Zirlin, the co-founder of the Axie Infinity game, has announced plans to launch a DEX to permit buying and selling of AXS and SLP tokens on-chain. Axie Infinity, the game that allows people to battle chubby, fantastical beasts, and earn Axie Infinity Shards (AXS), which are ERC20 governance tokens, and clean love potion tokens … Continued

  • Analyst Report: Baidu, Inc.

    Baidu is the largest Internet search engine in China with a 75% share of the search engine market in March 2021 as per Statcounter. The firm generated 68% of revenue from online marketing services and the rest from other segments in 2020. Baidu is a technology-driven company and has been investing in AI technology, such as autonomously driven cars.

  • OneQode Unveils High Performance, Next Generation Cloud Platform Purpose Built for the $200 Billion Gaming Industry

    OneQode, a Global Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) company, announced today that their high-performance cloud platform is ready for service.

  • Xplornet Communications Inc. Completes Financing of $1.5 Billion

    On October 1, 2021, Xplornet Communications Inc., Canada's largest rural-focused broadband provider, closed on a term loan financing transaction that encompassed a seven year first-lien facility of US $995 million and an eight year second-lien facility of US $200 million, totaling approximately CDN $1.5 Billion. In addition to the two term loans, Xplornet will have a C$160 million revolver due 2026, that is undrawn at close.