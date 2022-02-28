U.S. markets close in 3 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,340.82
    -43.83 (-1.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,664.69
    -394.06 (-1.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,629.94
    -64.69 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,034.59
    -6.34 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.73
    +4.14 (+4.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.80
    +9.20 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    24.37
    +0.35 (+1.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1207
    -0.0064 (-0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8720
    -0.1140 (-5.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3384
    -0.0026 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1100
    -0.4500 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,969.11
    +1,927.51 (+4.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    928.55
    +64.81 (+7.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,458.25
    -31.21 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

Grieg Seafood ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade - synthetic share options

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Grieg Seafood ASA
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GRGSF
Grieg Seafood ASA
Grieg Seafood ASA

Primary insiders have exercised synthetic share options in Grieg Seafood ASA as outlined in the enclosed list.

The settlement amount (the difference between the exercise price and the adjusted share price) is paid in cash. Each beneficiary of the synthetic share option program is obliged to re-invest 50% of the settlement amount after taxes for the acquisition of shares in Grieg Seafood ASA within the next three months. However, this obligation to re-invest at least 50% of the settlement amount applies up to the point where the option holder holds shares in Grieg Seafood ASA (calculated at the highest of the original acquisition price and the market price at the exercise date) equal to 100% of the option holder’s current annual gross salary. The options were exercised now as they would otherwise have been expired since it is the last exercise date.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and art. 19 of the market abuse regulation.

Attach: Synthetic share options list.pdf

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why Upstart Holdings Is Jumping Today

    Shares of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), an artificial-intelligence-based lending platform, were rising this morning, on no company-specific news. Many investors have been exiting their positions in more speculative investments over the past few months as they've grown concerned about rising inflation and the potential that the Federal Reserve will soon begin to raise interest rates. Inflation in the U.S. is at a 40-year high right now and the Fed has indicated that it will start raising interest rates as soon as next month to start curbing inflation.

  • Why Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Crashing Today

    The biotech's underwhelming revenue guidance for 2022 is causing some shareholders to throw in the towel today.

  • Why Shares of First Horizon Are Surging Today

    Shares of First Horizon (NYSE: FHN) had jumped nearly 30% as of 10:58 a.m. ET today after the bank announced that it will be acquired by The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD). TD Bank will acquire First Horizon, a regional bank in the southeastern U.S with roughly $89 billion of assets, for $13.4 billion in cash, or $25 per share. The acquisition will grow TD Bank's U.S. operations to $614 billion in total assets, making it the sixth-largest bank in the U.S. It will provide immediate scale to TD in Louisiana and Tennessee while filling in holes in the bank's existing footprint in Florida and the Carolinas.

  • As Russian Market Goes Dark, U.S. ETFs Lay Bare Extent of Damage

    (Bloomberg) -- With Russia’s stock market closed, U.S. exchange-traded funds are signaling the scale of the rout facing the nation’s equity market.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’U.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateThe VanEck Russia ET

  • Can Virgin Galactic Save Itself From Disaster?

    Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) was always a binary stock for investors, given the nature of the business. For much of the last two years, the downside for Virgin Galactic seemed to be more likely than any upside. Delays called the company's operations into question, and insiders have been selling shares to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars.

  • Insiders are Buying PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) After the Decline - Fundamentals May Reveal Why

    With its stock down 41% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL). But recent developments indicate that insiders have started buying up company stock, which is something they do if they feel that the company is undervalued. We are going to look at insider activity and the possible fundamentals underlying this behavior.

  • Why Intel Is My Top Stock To Buy Right Now

    Shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) have underperformed the broader stock market by a big margin over the past three years thanks to the loss of its manufacturing lead to rival foundries, but the company's long-term guidance indicates that a turnaround may be in the cards. After all, Intel has shown signs that it could regain its mojo by building pressure on rivals such as Advanced Micro Devices. Let's look at the reasons it would be a bad idea to discount Intel's turnaround prospects.

  • Newmont Corporation Just Missed Earnings - But Analysts Have Updated Their Models

    The yearly results for Newmont Corporation ( NYSE:NEM ) were released last week, making it a good time to revisit its...

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Sells Palantir Stock, Buys Tesla

    Asset manager Cathie Wood had been regularly unloading Palantir. On Friday she sold the last of the software company's shares held in three Ark funds.

  • Why Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Tumbled Despite Its 'Aggressive' 2022 Outlook

    Aurinia topped fourth-quarter expectations Monday, but AUPH stock plummeted on lackluster guidance for lupus treatment Lupkynis.

  • Putin Retaliates as Sanctions Over Ukraine Swell: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin announced countersanctions as countries around the world piled up penalties against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The government in Kyiv reported that civilians were killed by shelling in the second-largest city Kharkiv as fighting intensified across the nation.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Cred

  • Sanctions against Russia’s central bank mark a ‘break-the-glass moment,’ economist says

    Harvard Economics Professor Kenneth Rogoff joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss U.S. sanctions on Russia's central bank and the outlook for global markets amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

  • Occidental to Buy Back $2.5 Billion of Debt as Oil Prices Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- Occidental Petroleum Corp. is buying back $2.5 billion of its bonds as the junk-rated company seeks to cut debt after reporting better-than-expected earnings with rising crude prices.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’U.S., Europe Cut Some Russian B

  • Rouble plunges against US dollar as Russia doubles interest rates

    Russia's central bank has raised its key interest rate from 9.5% to 20% in an attempt to shore up the rouble after it plunged 30% to a record low against the dollar.

  • Europe Is Pivoting Away from Russian Gas. Why Cheniere Stock Could Be a Winner.

    Europe is a leading importer of natural gas, and counts on Russia for some 40% of its supply. Maybe not for long.

  • Russia's Sberbank in Europe faces closure after savers demand money

    Western allies have taken unprecedented steps to isolate Russia's economy and financial system, including sanctioning its central bank and excluding some of its lenders from the SWIFT messaging system, used for trillions' of dollars of transactions. Sberbank Europe and two other subsidiaries were set to fail, after "significant deposit outflows" linked to "geopolitical tensions", according to the ECB.

  • War, Inflation, Rising Interest Rates: 6 Stocks for Tumultuous Times

    Turmoil has created bargains in multiple sectors of the market. For investors spooked by global upheaval, try these companies.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    PayPal is the largest digital platform that provides money transfer services. The fast-growing company remains one of the high-profile stocks in today's stock market. But is PayPal stock a buy in the current stock market weakness? PayPal boasts a consistent track record of earnings and sales growth, stretching back to at least 2010.

  • Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Analysts Are More Bearish Than They Used To Be

    Today is shaping up negative for Skillz Inc. ( NYSE:SKLZ ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial...

  • Russian Banks Raise Key Rates to 20% in Desperate Measure to Save Ruble

    The country faces sanctions from the West as the war against Ukraine transcends into economic and financial cripples.