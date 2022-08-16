U.S. markets open in 4 hours 13 minutes

Grieg Seafood ASA: Presentation of second quarter 2022 results

Grieg Seafood ASA
·1 min read
  • GRGSF
Grieg Seafood ASA
Grieg Seafood ASA

Grieg Seafood ASA will release its second quarter 2022 results on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 6:00 a.m. CEST.

CEO Andreas Kvame and CFO Atle Harald Sandtorv will present the results live at Hotel Continental, Stortingsgaten 24/26, Oslo, and by webcast the same day at 9:00 a.m. CEST. The presentation and the subsequent Q&A will be held in Norwegian.

The presentation can be accessed at https://investor.griegseafood.com/reports-&-presentations#quarterly or with the following link: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20220823_2/


For further enquiries, please contact:

Andreas Kvame, CEO
Cell phone: +47 907 71 441

Atle Harald Sandtorv, CFO
Cell phone +47 908 45 252


About Grieg Seafood

Grieg Seafood ASA is one of the world's leading salmon farmers. Our farms are in Finnmark and Rogaland in Norway, and British Columbia as well as Newfoundland in Canada. Our headquarter is located in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood ASA was listed at the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2007. More than 750 people work in the company throughout our regions.

Sustainable farming practices are the foundation of Grieg Seafood's operations. The lowest possible environmental impact and the best possible fish welfare is both an ethical responsibility and drive economic profitability. Towards 2026, we aim for global growth, cost improvements and to evolve from a pure salmon supplier to an innovation partner for selected customers.

To learn more, please visit www.griegseafood.com


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


