Griffin Global Asset Management Announces the Purchase and Leaseback of Three Airbus A320-200neo Aircraft with Viva

Griffin Global Asset Management
·2 min read
Griffin Global Asset Management
Griffin Global Asset Management

DUBLIN, Ireland, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Griffin Global Asset Management (“Griffin”) is pleased to announce the purchase and leaseback of three Airbus A320-200neo aircraft with Viva, an innovative low-cost carrier in the Latin America region. The three aircraft are scheduled to deliver in the first half of 2023.

“Griffin is very pleased to partner with Viva to provide these three new A320neo aircraft, which have leading fuel economy and range, allowing Viva customers to fly further and discover exciting new destinations throughout the Americas,” said Eric Hild, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Griffin.

“As we continue to grow our international operations and low-fare network, we are excited to guarantee the arrival of three brand-new NEO aircraft that will play a key role in our expansion throughout the region. As Colombia’s first Ultra low-cost airline, we want to lead the air travel experience in Latin America by innovating quickly while keeping costs low for our customers. We are confident that a young fleet and its important savings in fuel consumption are essential to accomplish this goal,” said Viva Air Group Fleet Director, Juan Manuel Rosas.

About Griffin Global Asset Management
Griffin is a commercial aircraft leasing and alternative asset management business with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Puerto Rico, and Los Angeles, CA. Griffin’s team of aviation professionals works closely with airlines, OEMs, and financiers to deliver customized fleet solutions and innovative financing products to airlines globally.

About Viva
Viva, the leading low-cost airline in Latin America, flies to more than 27 destinations in Latin America, including 13 international routes and multiple destinations in Peru, Mexico and the U.S. Viva is transforming air travel in the region and beyond with its low-cost low-fare model, purchase of new Airbus A320 NEO aircraft and industry leading on-time performance.

For more information visit www.griffingam.ie or www.griffingam.com

Press Inquiries

Lauren Groom
lgroom@griffingam.com


