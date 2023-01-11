Griffin Global Asset Management Announces the Delivery of a Fourth A320neo Aircraft to SAS

Griffin Global Asset Management

DUBLIN, Ireland, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Griffin Global Asset Management (“Griffin”) is pleased to announce the delivery of a fourth Airbus A320neo aircraft with Scandinavian Airlines (“SAS”), out of a mandate of six purchase and leasebacks. The first four aircraft delivered in the third and fourth quarters of 2022, and the remaining two aircraft will deliver in the first quarter of 2023. The six aircraft mandate received full approval from the bankruptcy court in advance of the deliveries, affording the leases post-petition contract protection.



“Griffin is particularly pleased to support SAS during the current restructuring process with the addition of these latest technology, fuel efficient and environmentally friendly aircraft to their fleet. The Griffin team looks forward to building a strong and lasting partnership with SAS in the years ahead,” said Marc Baer, President of Griffin.

“We are very pleased to start this cooperation with Griffin. The long-term support provided by Griffin in these challenging times has been fundamental for our aircraft financing activities. In Griffin, we are adding a reliable and long-term partner as we continue to invest in our fleet renewal,” said Niklas Hårdänge, Vice President Fleet Management at SAS.

Griffin is a commercial aircraft leasing and alternative asset management business with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Puerto Rico, and Los Angeles, CA. Griffin’s team of aviation professionals works closely with airlines, OEMs, and financiers to deliver customized fleet solutions and innovative financing products to airlines globally.

