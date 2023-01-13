U.S. markets open in 8 hours 3 minutes

Griffin Global Asset Management Announces the Delivery of the First of Two Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with flydubai

Griffin Global Asset Management
·2 min read
Griffin Global Asset Management
Griffin Global Asset Management

DUBLIN, Ireland, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Griffin Global Asset Management (“Griffin”) is pleased to announce the delivery in late December of the first of two Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft to Dubai Aviation Corporation (“flydubai”), the second largest Dubai-based airline operating from Dubai International (DXB). The second aircraft is expected to deliver this quarter.

“We are honored today to add flydubai to a growing list of airline partners. flydubai has built a leading regional carrier and we are excited to be able to support their continued growth by financing these two Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft,” said Michael Lombardi, Vice President of Marketing at Griffin.

flydubai operates a single fleet-type of 72 Boeing 737 aircraft and includes: 32 Next-Generation Boeing 737-800, 37 Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 3 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

About Griffin Global Asset Management

Griffin is a commercial aircraft leasing and alternative asset management business with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Puerto Rico, and Los Angeles, CA. Griffin’s team of aviation professionals works closely with airlines, OEMs, and financiers to deliver customized fleet solutions and innovative financing products to airlines globally.

For more information visit www.griffingam.ie or www.griffingam.com

About flydubai

From its home in Dubai, flydubai has created a network of more than 110 destinations served by a fleet of 72 aircraft. Since commencing operations in June 2009, flydubai has been committed to removing barriers to travel, creating free flows of trade and tourism, and enhancing connectivity between different cultures across its ever-expanding network.

flydubai has marked its journey with a number of milestones:

An expanding network: Created a network of more than 110 destinations in 53 countries across Africa, Central Asia, the Caucasus, Central and South-East Europe, the GCC and the Middle East, and the Indian Subcontinent.
Serving underserved markets: Opened more than 70 new routes that did not previously have direct air links to Dubai or were not served by a UAE national carrier from Dubai.
An efficient single fleet-type: Operates a single fleet-type of 72 Boeing 737 aircraft and includes: 32 Next-Generation Boeing 737-800, 37 Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 3 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.
Enhancing connectivity: Carried more than 80 million passengers since it began operations in 2009.

For all our latest news, please visit the flydubai Newsroom.

Press Inquiries

Lauren Groom
lgroom@griffingam.com


