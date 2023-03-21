Griffin Hospital Recognized as "World's Best" for Fifth Consecutive Year

DERBY, Conn., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Griffin Hospital in Derby was recently recognized by Newsweek as one of the World's Best Hospitals for the fifth consecutive year, highlighting its commitment to providing standard-setting, high-quality, patient-centered care, and to improving the health and well-being of those that it serves

Griffin Hospital in Derby was recently recognized by Newsweek as one of the World’s Best Hospitals for the fifth consecutive year.

The World's Best Hospitals recognition is based on responses to an online survey sent to more than 80,000 medical experts in 28 countries, as well as recommendations from medical experts, hospital performance data and patient satisfaction scores. Griffin was one of just five Connecticut hospitals to receive the 2023 World's Best recognition.

"Being named a World's Best Hospital for the fifth consecutive year is a tribute to Griffin's dedication to delivering on our Planetree person-centered care promise and exceeding patient expectations for service, quality, and safety," said Griffin Health President and CEO Patrick Charmel. "Our extraordinary caregivers have shown an inspiring commitment to putting compassion into action with an extraordinary level of skill, professionalism, enthusiasm and kindness. Griffin is a perennial World's Best Hospital because of each of them."

Griffin has a history of distinguishing itself among healthcare organizations by relying on its core philosophy of kindness, caring and respect as defined by the internationally recognized Planetree patient-centered model. Griffin's commitment to this care philosophy enables it to care for patients' medical needs, while continuing to meet their wide-ranging human needs for understanding, compassion, human interaction, and emotional support and companionship.

Griffin is the flagship hospital of Planetree International, a consumer healthcare organization that assists hospitals and medical institutions around the world to improve healthcare outcomes through a person-centered approach to care. In addition to Griffin, 41 Planetree hospitals in nine countries were among those named to the 2023 Newsweek World's Best Hospitals List. Each of these top hospitals has implemented the Planetree model which prioritizes the active participation of patients and families with an emphasis on compassion, transparency, equity and community partnerships.

Story continues

For more information:

Christian Meagher

Communications Specialist

cmeagher@griffinhealth.org

P: 203.732.7431

C: 203.520.1480

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/griffin-hospital-recognized-as-worlds-best-for-fifth-consecutive-year-301777534.html

SOURCE Griffin Health