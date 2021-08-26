Griffith Foods India Middle East Recognized for Leadership During Times of Crisis

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Griffith Foods

Join us in congratulating Dhiren Kanwar and the Griffith Foods India Middle East (IME) leadership team for being recognized by Great Place to Work® Institute (India) as one of India’s Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021!

This special study identified leaders who demonstrated exceptional ability in dealing with the COVID-19 crisis, recognizing that leadership teams had to be agile, decisive, and adaptable to successfully navigate through the global pandemic.

We are so proud of this team!

