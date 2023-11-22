Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.15 Dividend

It looks like Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase Griffon's shares before the 27th of November in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 14th of December.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.15 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$2.60 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Griffon has a trailing yield of 5.6% on the current share price of $46.25. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Griffon's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Fortunately Griffon's payout ratio is modest, at just 30% of profit. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Luckily it paid out just 6.6% of its free cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that Griffon's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, Griffon's earnings per share have been growing at 14% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share are growing rapidly and the company is keeping more than half of its earnings within the business; an attractive combination which could suggest the company is focused on reinvesting to grow earnings further. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Griffon has lifted its dividend by approximately 39% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

The Bottom Line

Is Griffon worth buying for its dividend? Griffon has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. Griffon looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

In light of that, while Griffon has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Griffon that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

