Griffon (GFF) Suffered from Poor Investor Perception

"We initially purchased Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) as a Social Pariah. The business is high quality, but the stock suffered from poor investor perception due to lackluster governance and capital allocation. We also benefited from an ongoing strategic review process that could have resulted in a partial or full sale of the business. The process ended without the company taking any action and elected to increase its buyback authorization by $200mm and pay a $2.00/share special dividend. Regardless, we’ve wound up better off because few acquirers would have been willing to pay the current share price for the business a year ago. Since then, execution has been strong and capital allocation has improved (accelerated buybacks over M&A). Notably, there have been significant strides made on the corporate governance and executive compensation front. The board has been declassified and the percentage of voting power required to call a special meeting has been reduced to 25%. Further, since fiscal 2021, total executive compensation for its four named executive officers has declined 27%.

In our previous letter, we bemoaned the market’s unwillingness to assign the company a real valuation multiple, due to the widespread belief that the garage door segment (Homebuilding products – HBP) margins would mean revert. We noted that there have never been widespread price cuts amongst garage door manufacturers. Investors are coming around to our side after management guided HBP EBITDA margin for 2024 “to be in excess of 30%” on its fiscal fourth quarter (ending September 30th) call on November 15th . This was a surprise for many on both the buyside and sellside. Deutsche Bank, which initiated coverage of the stock just two weeks prior to the fourth quarter report, had estimated a 29% margin for the HBP segment in 2024, and, based on our conversations, we know many on the buyside had assumed a reversion to the high[1]teens/low-twenties. This strong guidance, coupled with some dovish federal reserve commentary (we don’t think repair and remodel spending vis-à-vis garage doors are “discretionary” so much as they are “necessary”, and thus effected by rates, but that’s a different topic) sent shares up 54% in the fourth quarter. Even after such a strong performance, we believe there is still further upside to results and the shares. The consumer products division (CPP) is undergoing restructuring and is significantly underearning (sub-5% margins vs. up to low-teens historically). And although HBP has been the star of the show, most of the improvements in operating results have been price and mix driven; volumes have declined for each of the past two years. Any volume recovery in the market should provide further upside to the business. Lastly, shares remain cheap, trading at roughly 10x EBITDA and 14x GAAP earnings, slightly under its own long[1]term averages and a discount to peers."