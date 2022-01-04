U.S. markets close in 3 hours 3 minutes

Grifols acquires its first plasma donation center in Canada

5 min read
-In a share-purchase agreement, Grifols Canada Therapeutics Inc has acquired Prometic Plasma Resources Inc's donation center in Winnipeg from Kedrion

-The plasma center will be Grifols' first in Canada, where in 2020 it bought plasma fractionation and purification facilities that are currently being developed

-Grifols' commitment to Canada reflects the company's global strategy enabling countries to reach self-sufficiency in plasma and hemoderivatives

-Notifications will be filed with the applicable Canadian authorities, including Health Canada and the government's foreign-investment authorities

BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grifols (MCE: GRF, MCE: GRF.P, NASDAQ: GRFS), a global healthcare company and one of world's top producers of plasma-derived medicines, today announced the acquisition of its first donation center in Canada as part of the company's commitment to increase the availability of lifesaving plasma medicines in the country.

Logo
Logo

In a share-purchase agreement, Grifols Canada Therapeutics Inc has acquired Prometic Plasma Resources Inc's (PPR) donation center in Winnipeg from Kedrion for USD 4 million in cash.

With the center, Grifols furthers its growth strategy in Canada, where it already has a plasma fractionation plant with an annual capacity of 1.5 million liters and two purification facilities that it purchased in 2020. The production plants are currently being developed and are expected to be operational in 2023.

Grifols is already familiar with PPR's high quality and safety standards through an existing relationship in which the center provides Grifols with anti-Rho(D) plasma.

"We are excited to establish the first Grifols donor center in Canada," said Víctor Grifols Deu, co-CEO of Grifols, which has a network of more than 350 centers, the world's largest. "We are clear in our commitment to helping countries globally ensure the availability of lifesaving plasma medicines for their citizens."

The company has gained deep knowledge of Canada's plasma market and healthcare system over the more than 30 years it has fractionated Canadian plasma in its U.S. production plants. This contract manufacturing services arrangement enables Grifols to provide plasma-derived medicines that enhance the lives of thousands of Canadian patients.

Grifols will file notifications of the acquisition with the applicable Canadian authorities, including Health Canada and the government's foreign-investment authorities.

Grifols retained Osborne Clarke, S.L.P. as legal advisor.

About Grifols
Grifols is a global healthcare company founded in Barcelona in 1909 committed to improving the health and well-being of people around the world. Its four divisions – Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital and Bio Supplies – develop, produce and market innovative solutions and services that are sold in more than 100 countries.

Pioneers in the plasma industry, Grifols operates a growing network of donation centers worldwide. It transforms collected plasma into essential medicines to treat chronic, rare and, at times, life-threatening conditions. As a recognized leader in transfusion medicine, Grifols also offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions designed to enhance safety from donation to transfusion. In addition, the company supplies tools, information and services that enable hospitals, pharmacies and healthcare professionals to efficiently deliver expert medical care.

Grifols, with nearly 24,000 employees in more than 30 countries and regions, is committed to a sustainable business model that sets the standard for continuous innovation, quality, safety and ethical leadership.

In 2020, Grifols' economic impact in its core countries of operation was EUR 7.5 billion. The company also generated 140,000 jobs, including indirect and induced.

The company's class A shares are listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange, where they are part of the Ibex-35 (MCE:GRF). Grifols non-voting class B shares are listed on the Mercado Continuo (MCE:GRF.P) and on the U.S. NASDAQ through ADRs (NASDAQ:GRFS).

For more information, please visit www.grifols.com

LEGAL DISCLAIMER
The facts and figures contained in this report that do not refer to historical data are "future projections and assumptions". Words and expressions such as "believe", "hope", "anticipate", "predict", "expect", "intend", "should", "will seek to achieve", "it is estimated", "future" and similar expressions, insofar as they relate to the Grifols group, are used to identify future projections and assumptions. These expressions reflect the assumptions, hypotheses, expectations and predictions of the management team at the time of writing this report, and these are subject to a number of factors that mean that the actual results may be materially different. The future results of the Grifols group could be affected by events relating to its own activities, such as a shortage of supplies of raw materials for the manufacture of its products, the appearance of competitor products on the market, or changes to the regulatory framework of the markets in which it operates, among others. At the date of compiling this report, the Grifols group has adopted the necessary measures to mitigate the potential impact of these events. Grifols, S.A. does not accept any obligation to publicly report, revise or update future projections or assumptions to adapt them to events or circumstances subsequent to the date of writing this report, except where expressly required by the applicable legislation. This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to buy or subscribe shares in accordance with the provisions of the following Spanish legislation: Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October, approving recast text of Securities Market Law; Royal Decree Law 5/2005, of 11 March and/or Royal Decree 1310/2005, of 4 November, and any regulations developing this legislation. In addition, this document does not constitute an offer of purchase, sale or exchange, or a request for an offer of purchase, sale or exchange of securities, or a request for any vote or approval in any other jurisdiction. The information included in this document has not been verified nor reviewed by the external auditors of the Grifols group

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grifols-acquires-its-first-plasma-donation-center-in-canada-301453787.html

SOURCE Grifols

