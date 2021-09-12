Grill Masters: KamadoSpace is Like Your Kitchen Outdoors

Marcus Bawdon BBQ master from the UK - mobility which KamadoSpace offers expands grilling boundaries

Klaus Breinig multi-award-winning grill master from Germany using KamadoSpace

Marcus Bawdon BBQ master from the UK

KamadoSpace - everything within reach

KamdoSpace grill island

KamadoSpace in action

KamadoSpace Storage Space

If you’re searching for a way to organise your BBQ equipment and show your skills at the grill, masters of the trade have full-heartedly endorsed KamadoSpace.

Vilnius, Lithuania, Sept. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While perfecting yourself as a BBQ master, do you need ever more space to put all your accessories? And over time they're taking up more space than you thought, right? Yeah, we’ve all been there. The answer to your problem might well be a portable grill island.

One of those getting the best reviews is KamadoSpace - a kitchen on wheels, made specifically for Kamado grills. The grill island gives you an easy-to-clean stainless steel tabletop, drawers and shelves for all the accessories (kazans, pans, cast iron bars, heat reflectors, etc.). It also has space designated for charcoal or gas, dishes and spices. Its design let‘s you have everything comfortably at hand, and you won’t need to run home if you forget salt or pepper.

“KamadoSpace is very compact and everything there has its place. And of course, there’s the favourable price-performance ratio. Before KamadoSpace, I used to keep all my Kamado accessories in shelves and boxes, and always had to look around everywhere before I could use them. It’s way more fun when you have everything within reach, and, like in your kitchen, you can go straight from the table to the grill”, says Klaus Breinig, a multi-award-winning grill master from Germany.

Marcus Bawdon, a BBQ master from the UK, describes a similar experience: “All too often when you‘re grilling, you run out of room, worktop space and storage. I used to have my Kamado just on a stand. There was no storage, and I struggled for worktop space. KamadoSpace makes a big difference by creating space to work with.”

It is also important that the table is mobile, so you are not tied to a specific place. Mobility expands grilling boundaries in terms of both physical effective space around the kamado, and in terms of greater freedom and comfort so you can enjoy your grilling experience.

“KamadoSpace is well designed and built; it looks beautiful and is very practical. It's given me room to be more creative and has become a hub to my outdoor cooking”, Bawdon adds.

The grill masters agree that the key components for good grilling are quality meat, good charcoal, using your grill with the lid down, being organised and having fun.



