Grills, Patio Furniture and 8 Other Items You Should Stop Buying This Spring

Ah, spring! As winter melts away, it’s easy to get caught up in the excitement of warmer weather and outdoor activities. However, that doesn’t mean you should rush out to spend all your money on items typically associated with the sun. In simpler terms: Don’t let the excitement of spring lead to overspending on unnecessary items.

Unfortunately, prices for some products are set at their highest during this time of year, so it’s crucial to do your research and wait for sales or discounts later in the season. Here are some items to avoid purchasing in the springtime.

Patio Furniture

As the weather begins to warm up, it’s not uncommon to start thinking about revamping your outdoor space with some trendy new furniture. Unfortunately for us shoppers, retailers know this and may take advantage.

“Patio furniture is a popular spring purchase but can be overpriced during this time of year,” said Jamie Irwin, editor and landscape designer at Windproof Gazebos. “Retailers often markup patio furniture prices in the spring and then offer discounts later in the season. Shoppers might want to wait until later in the season to purchase patio furniture when retailers offer deeper discounts. The average price for a patio set can range from $300 to $1,500, depending on the size and material.”

“This is another category that can have wildly varying prices based on where you’re shopping, what kinds of items you’re looking at, and if you’re buying a set versus individual products,” said Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst at DealNews.com. “Quality sets could easily cost over $1,000 right now, and patio furniture, in general, will be in high demand, but if you wait until August there should be far better discounts.”

Spring Clothing

Similarly, clothing can also be priced at a premium, taking advantage of shoppers eager to shed their winter layers and refresh their wardrobes.

“Retailers tend to charge higher prices for spring clothing at the beginning of the season when demand is high,” said Pilar Scratch, a celebrity wardrobe stylist and shopping expert. “It’s better to wait until mid to late spring when prices can drop by up to 50%. Average prices for spring clothing vary based on the brand and type of clothing but expect to pay anywhere from $30 to $200 for a piece.”

Activewear

Spring is often the first opportunity to make good on the fitness resolutions we made back in January. The sun’s shining, the birds are chirping, and many of us feel the insatiable need to get some cute new outfits to hit the trails.

“When the weather warms up, people start wanting to get outside again, but if you’re hoping for good deals on activewear for your new fitness goals, it’s not the time to buy,” said Ramhold. “You can expect things like leggings and shorts to go for $50 or more, depending on where you shop, while tops could go for around $20 or more. But if you wait until June, we’ll see better discounts on these kinds of items when retailers discount them due to the renewed interest in getting in shape.”

Joshua Host, the founder of Thrivelab, agrees. “Many people return to an exercise routine in the Spring – and purchase designer workout clothes. While investing in high-quality athletic brands can be enjoyable, designer workout clothes aren’t necessary for a good workout and ultimately won’t reflect your results. What will change the outcome of reaching your athletic goals is your headspace and mental strength – an old t-shirt and comfortable pair of shorts will get you to the same goals.”

Exercise Equipment

Treadmills, exercise equipment and ellipticals, oh my! According to Ramhold, exercise equipment, like activewear, usually goes on sale in January. However, there is renewed interest in the summer. If you are planning to build a complete home gym with a range of small equipment, the average cost would be around $1,300. Adding bigger pieces of equipment can increase the cost further. But if you wait until June, summer discounts often make exercise equipment much more affordable.

Swimwear

“Swimwear tends to be very overpriced during the spring season,” said shopping expert Denise Styles. “While it’s tempting to buy swimsuits as soon as the weather warms up, prices for swimwear tend to be higher during spring. Waiting until the end of summer can result in savings of up to 70%. The average cost of swimwear varies based on brand and style, but expect to pay anywhere from $50 to $200 for a good quality swimsuit. Fashion and retail experts suggest that shoppers should wait for end-of-season sales to get the best deals on swimwear.”

“These items are likely just hitting shelves, so they’re more likely to be full-priced or see modest discounts at best,” said Ramhold. “Depending on where you shop and what you’re shopping for, you can expect to spend $20 to $50 on average on swimwear right now, but if you wait for Memorial Day sales, which are still technically in the spring, you may be able to find better deals. And if you can wait until July 4th sales, you’ll save even more.”

Pool Floats

As the weather warms, many people start thinking about spending time in the pool. But don’t let the excitement of swimming season tempt you into overpaying for a cute pool float to sunbathe on.

“Good quality ones can go for $70 each or even more, depending on where you shop,” said Ramhold. “Obviously if you want a cheaper float you don’t really care about, you can probably find one under $10 but it may not last the entire season, and even if it makes it through one summer, you likely won’t be able to use it again next year no matter how well you care for it. Remember that you get what you pay for, so if you opt for cheaper items, you probably won’t get extended use out of them in this case.”

Camping Equipment

With camping season on the horizon, many families rush to buy gear for their summer vacations. That said, spring is actually the worst time of year to buy new camping equipment due to increased demand driving up prices.

“If you have equipment that needs to be replaced for your summer adventures, try to plan ahead and purchase at the end of summer,” said Tory Jon, founder of CamperFAQs.com. “During the summer, make a list of what current equipment needs replaced and postpone your shopping until the end of season sales. Making a list will also ensure you don’t forget an essential piece of gear and be forced to buy it during peak camping season–and peak price gouging! A tent that costs $250 in April could get down to $90 in September, so it is always worth the wait if you aren’t urgently needing new gear.”

Grilling Equipment

“Grilling equipment is another popular spring purchase, but avoid buying it during this time of year,” said Irwin. “Stores often offer discounts on grilling equipment in the fall when the season ends. The average price for a gas grill can range from $300 to $1,500, while a charcoal grill can cost between $50 and $500. Besides waiting until fall for discounts on grilling equipment, shoppers can also consider buying used or refurbished equipment to save even more money. However, it’s essential to check the condition and warranty of the equipment before making a purchase.”

Decorative Planters

In the new season, it’s easy to get excited about gardening and decorating your outdoor space with planters. However, at average prices of $30 to $50, these items are usually overpriced during this time of year.

“While decorative planters can be a nice touch for your garden, they are often overpriced during the spring,” said Zeeshan Haider of Greenry Enthusiast. “Instead, consider repurposing items like old buckets or crates to give your garden a unique and rustic look.”

Gardening Supplies

At this time of year, many people get excited about gardening and rush to buy gardening equipment. But if you want to save money, it’s better to wait until later in the season when retailers start offering discounts, consider purchasing second-hand equipment, or borrow from friends or family members if you only need it for a short period of time.

According to Irwin, gardening tools can be expensive during the spring season. For example, the average price for a bag of potting soil ranges from $5 to $20, while a pack of vegetable seeds can cost between $2 and $5. To save money, shoppers can compare prices and look for deals online. Buying gardening supplies in bulk can also be cost-effective in the long run, even if it may cost more upfront.

Williams notes that as we start spending more time outside, we often want to upgrade our lawnmowers or gardening tools. However, in the spring, these tools are at peak pricing, with push mowers averaging around $475. Waiting until the end of the season when stores significantly discount lawnmowers can save you a lot of money. Stores want to clear out old stock, and you are much more likely to score a better deal on a new lawnmower in the late summer or early fall when demand drops. If your current mower can hold out this season, you can save a significant amount of money.

