Grinding Robots Market Size to Grow by USD 51.97 million | 3M Corp. and ABB Ltd. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest grinding robots market report by Technavio infers that the advantages of grinding robots over CNC machines is driving this market's growth, resulting in market growth of USD 51.97 million from 2021 to 2026.

Attractive Opportunities in Grinding Robots Market by End-user, Solution, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The grinding robots market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovations to compete in the market. 3M Corp., ABB Ltd., Accord Corp., Acme Manufacturing, Danbach Robot Jiangxi Inc., Daru Technology Suzhou Co. Ltd., Epica International Inc., FANUC Corp., Force Robots, Heinz Berger Maschinenfabrik GmbH and Co. KG, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., MESH Automation Inc., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NACHI FUJIKOSHI Corp., PushCorp Inc., Reichmann and Sohn GmbH, Seiko Epson Corp., Teqram BV, and Yaskawa Electric Corp., among others, are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Segmentation by End-user:

Segmentation by Solution:

Regional Market Outlook

APAC will contribute to 56% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to favorable government legislation and investments. If we look at the country-wise market growth, China and Japan will contribute to the highest market growth.

Latest Trends and Drivers in the Grinding Robots Market

Market Driver:

These advantages include the relatively lower investment costs, ergonomic benefits due to the smaller footprint of robots, and the ability for grinding robots to carry out other preceding and subsequent multiple applications such as material handling.

Market Trend:

Improvements in grinding robots will include the use of enhanced force control sensors so that the robot slows down to prevent the breaking of the material removal tool and then repositions itself to take off smaller amounts of material automatically in order to maintain the surface finish.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist grinding robots market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the grinding robots market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the grinding robots market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of grinding robots market vendors

Grinding Robots Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.73% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 51.97 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.38 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3M Corp., ABB Ltd., Accord Corp., Acme Manufacturing, Danbach Robot Jiangxi Inc., Daru Technology Suzhou Co. Ltd., Epica International Inc., FANUC Corp., Force Robots, Heinz Berger Maschinenfabrik GmbH and Co. KG, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., MESH Automation Inc., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NACHI FUJIKOSHI Corp., PushCorp Inc., Reichmann and Sohn GmbH, Seiko Epson Corp., Teqram BV, and Yaskawa Electric Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Metals and machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Solution

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Solution

6.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Market opportunity by Solution

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 3M Corp.

11.4 ABB Ltd.

11.5 Acme Manufacturing

11.6 Danbach Robot Jiangxi Inc.

11.7 Epica International Inc.

11.8 FANUC Corp.

11.9 Heinz Berger Maschinenfabrik GmbH and Co. KG

11.10 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

11.11 MIDEA Group Co. Ltd.

11.12 Yaskawa Electric Corp.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

