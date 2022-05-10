U.S. markets open in 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,049.25
    +61.75 (+1.55%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,527.00
    +366.00 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,501.50
    +307.75 (+2.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,785.50
    +25.10 (+1.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.48
    -0.61 (-0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,861.30
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    21.89
    +0.07 (+0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0564
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9560
    -0.1230 (-3.99%)
     

  • Vix

    32.66
    +2.47 (+8.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2335
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0680
    -0.2950 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,189.03
    -742.00 (-2.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    753.20
    -27.17 (-3.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,297.08
    +80.50 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,167.10
    -152.24 (-0.58%)
     

Grindr is going public with a $2.1 billion valuation

Mariella Moon
·Contributing Reporter
·1 min read
Thomas Trutschel via Getty Images

The LGBTQ+ dating app is going public through a blank check firm or Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) called Tiga, Bloomberg reports. They're merging to form a combined entity with a $2.1 billion valuation, which will give Grindr access to $384 million in funds to be used for debt payments, as well as to support growth areas and to launch new endeavors.

Grindr Chief Financial Officer Gary Hsueh told the media organization in an interview that the company had been approached by several SPACs in the past. It ultimately chose the SPAC route instead of a traditional IPO, he said, because it makes more sense. "[I]t had certainty and that’s even more important today than it was a year ago when the market was different," Hsueh explained.

As Bloomberg notes, SPACs became hot over the past couple of years after the pandemic made traditional IPOs much riskier than usual. They offer better returns and protections and could provide an easier route to become a public company. However, the market has become oversaturated of late, and at least one analyst told CNBC that the SPAC bubble is bursting.

At the moment, Grindr's revenue mostly comes from subscription, though it does earn some money from ads. It remains to be seen if a recent report that it sold user data would affect its future earnings: According to The Wall Street Journal, Grindr location data was for sale for at least three years, putting users' privacy at risk.

Recommended Stories

  • Samsung's Galaxy S22 lineup is cheaper than ever right now

    Samsung's Galaxy S22 smartphones are down to new record-low prices at Amazon right now, so you can pick one up for as low as $675.

  • Apple loses director of machine learning over its office return policy

    Apple has reportedly lost director of machine learning Ian Goodfellow over its return-to-office policy.

  • What to expect at Google I/O 2022

    Here's what you can expect to see at Google I/O 2022 — including Android 13 and possible launches for the Pixel 6a and Pixel Watch.

  • IBM wants its quantum supercomputers running at 4,000-plus qubits by 2025

    IBM announced on Wednesday plans to further advance its quantum ambitions and operate a 4,000-qubit system by 2025.

  • Roku's Streambar is down to $99 at Amazon

    Roku's Streambar has dropped to a low price of $99, and you can also find bargains for the Streambar Pro and Apple TV 4K.

  • ASUS brings updated chips and OLED displays to a whole bunch of devices

    ASUS adds new 12th-generation CPUs and OLED displays to a whole host of its laptop lines.

  • Erica Synths' SYNTRX II is more modern and affordable

    SYNTRX II adds more effects and sequencing options, but ditches the speakers and spring reverb.

  • Global Banks Flee the Monster SPAC Market They Helped Create

    (Bloomberg) -- Just a few years after banks helped create a gargantuan market for blank-check companies, they’re pulling away from the deals, afraid of the risks. Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraPhilippine Stocks Fall as Traders Weigh Marcos Win, Global RoutRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestGoldma

  • Bitcoin, Crypto Rattled as Controversial Stablecoin Briefly Loses Peg

    Frank Corva, cryptocurrency specialist with Finder, said fears of UST, the algorithmic stablecoin on the Terra blockchain that is pegged to the US dollar, losing its peg circulated online over the weekend, seemingly causing LUNA's price to drop. LUNA is Terra's native token and UST is Terra's stablecoin. "In what some thought of as a domino effect, a UST liquidity pool on Curve Finance that allows investors to swap stablecoins like USDT for UST with very low 'slippage', or price change before and after trade, quickly lost much of its UST liquidity," he said.

  • Nintendo predicts Switch sales will continue to slow this year

    The gaming giant sold 23.06 million Switch units for the 2022 fiscal year.

  • Gay dating app Grindr to go public in $2.1 billion SPAC deal

    (Reuters) -Gay dating app Grindr said on Monday it would go public through a merger with a blank-check acquisition firm - a deal that values it at $2.1 billion and features Tiga Investments CEO Raymond Zage on both sides of the transaction. Grindr said its existing shareholders would own 78% of the company after the merger, which comes two years after China's Kunlun Tech Co divested it for $620 million due to U.S. national security concerns. While Grindr did not disclose the identities of its existing shareholders, Reuters previously reported that Zage had a 41% stake in the consortium that acquired Grindr.

  • Sony has now sold over 19 million PS5s

    Sony announced that it sold just 2 million PlayStation 5 units last quarter, bringing its overall total to 19.3 million.

  • SoftBank seen posting bruising Vision Fund loss on tech sell-off

    Japan's SoftBank Group Corp is set to report a bruising loss at its Vision Fund investment unit on Thursday, analysts said, after investors sold off the high-growth stocks favoured by the fund with questions about their earnings potential. With the technology investor poised to post full-year earnings, comments from founder and Chief Executive Masayoshi Son about his risk appetite amid rising interest rates and war in Ukraine will also be in focus. SoftBank has suffered a slump in its China tech assets and saw shares slide in January-March in top portfolio firms DiDi Global Inc, Grab Holdings Ltd and Coupang Inc.

  • Peloton Shares Slide as Losses Mount, Sales Slow

    The stationary-bike maker said it secured $750 million in financing from banks to help pay for a turnaround as the company runs low on cash.

  • Activision Blizzard reportedly sent out anti-union message ahead of voting deadline

    'Please vote no,' company leadership told workers in an email, according to The Washington Post.

  • SoftBank’s $100 Billion Fund Lags Behind After Five Years of Investing

    Five years after its kickoff, SoftBank $100 billion Vision Fund is being battered by the tech selloff, making for an embarrassing performance that lags behind the overall stock market since its launch. Started with a goal of funding a whole generation of future tech giants, the fund raised roughly 30 times more cash than the next largest venture-capital fund at the time. The publicly listed stocks that compose much of the Vision Fund, which secured its funding in May 2017, have fallen by more than half since the start of the year through Monday.

  • These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Are Falling More than 35% Tuesday Morning

    Stock market investors haven't gotten much relief lately, although Tuesday morning appeared likely to provide at least a pause in the sharp downturn Wall Street has endured lately. As of 8 a.m. ET, futures contracts on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) finally managed to produce a modest bounce, rising 1.2% to 12,338. What's notable about that gain is that it comes in the face of big premarket declines for some high-profile Nasdaq stocks.

  • Novavax Missed Q1 Estimates By a Mile: Should Investors Worry?

    Novavax could be close to winning a long-awaited U.S. Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its vaccine. With all of that in mind, investors were hopeful that the company's first-quarter results announced after the market closed on Monday would provide a nice catalyst. The vaccine stock plunged in after-hours trading after Novavax missed Wall Street's Q1 estimates by a mile.

  • Peloton earnings miss, CEO says company is 'thinly capitalized'

    Peloton's turnaround will take a while, new CEO Barry McCarthy warned shareholders on the company's earnings Tuesday.

  • Novavax shares slide 20% on COVID vaccine demand uncertainty

    The company said in September it had targeted for the delivery of at least 2 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in 2022. Novavax said on Monday it delivered about 42 million doses globally in the first quarter. Serum Institute of India, the world's biggest vaccine maker, also produces the company's COVID-19 vaccine under the brand name Covovax.