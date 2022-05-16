U.S. markets close in 1 hour 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,029.06
    +5.17 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,376.42
    +179.76 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,739.47
    -65.54 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,794.49
    +1.83 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.25
    +3.76 (+3.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.20
    +8.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    21.58
    +0.58 (+2.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0428
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8840
    -0.0510 (-1.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2287
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.2850
    +0.1000 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,693.08
    -290.42 (-0.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    665.57
    +422.89 (+174.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.80
    +46.65 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,547.05
    +119.40 (+0.45%)
     

Grizzly New Marketing Touts Digital Marketing Success Out of Its NYC Office

·2 min read

The agency has provided top rankings for both SMB and enterprise clients since opening its NYC office last year.

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grizzly New Marketing, a leading international digital marketing agency, showcases its successful campaigns for clients in a variety of diverse industries since opening its New York City location in 2021. The company offers three online marketing packages to suit clients' unique needs, including Local, National, and E-commerce.

"We're proud to work with a wide range of local businesses, including dentist offices, landscapers, and chiropractors, among several others, to provide them with the tools they need to meet customers at the optimal moment of their search journey online," said Grizzly New Marketing, Inc. "Since opening our office in New York City last year, we've been able to partner with numerous American businesses to help an even greater number of small business owners achieve their marketing goals."

One client, Approved by Fritz (a premium dog products provider), saw an increase of 10 first page positions, 400 organic visitors, and 278 total completed goals since partnering with the agency. "After starting my online store, the start-up went well, I have more insight into the online marketing performance and I have already received my first requests!", said D. Heeren, owner of Approved by Fritz. Read more about this online marketing case.

Grizzly New Marketing provides full-service solutions for clients out of its New York City office, including Search Engine Positioning, Google Ads management, Link Building services, Social Media Advertising, Google My Business Optimization, and more. The company also offers a complimentary consultation for new and existing clients.

Founded in 2001, the company has ranked over 1 million keywords in the top search engines, including Premier Google SMB Partner, for every imaginable industry. Grizzly was the FD Gazelle's fastest-growing company in the Netherlands consecutively since 2017, and among the fastest-growing 1000 in Europe according to the Financial Times.

Related Links:

David Watson
Account Manager New Business
Grizzly New Marketing, Inc.
(332) 600-1173
info@grizzlymarketing.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grizzly-new-marketing-touts-digital-marketing-success-out-of-its-nyc-office-301548154.html

SOURCE Grizzly New Marketing

Recommended Stories

  • Walmart Anticipates a Store Manager Shortage Despite $200,000-a-Year Pay

    Many managers leading the company’s roughly 4,700 U.S. stores have been in their roles for at least a decade, and Walmart executives say they need to find a new generation to replace them.

  • Golden arches to go dark in Russia as McDonald's exits after 30 years

    (Reuters) -McDonald's Corp on Monday became one of the biggest global brands to exit Russia, laying out plans to sell all its restaurants after operating in the country for more than 30 years following the invasion of Ukraine. The world's largest burger chain, which owns about 84% of its nearly 850 restaurants in Russia, will take a related non-cash charge of up to $1.4 billion following its sale. McDonald's had in March decided to close its restaurants in the country, including the iconic Pushkin Square location in central Moscow - a symbol of flourishing American capitalism in the dying embers of the Soviet Union.

  • Is Best Buy Making a Big Mistake?

    Sales of consumer electronics, home office equipment, and appliances helped Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) power through the pandemic, but now with many viewing the COVID outbreak increasingly in the rearview mirror, the home electronics superstore needs to convince shoppers there's a reason to return to its stores. It believes it's found one in expanding its product offerings to include categories like healthcare, beauty care, patio furniture, and mobility devices such as e-bikes and scooters. While there was at least a nexus to consumer electronics for some of these ventures, that upside doesn't really exist in the new direction Best Buy is heading.

  • Walmart to pilot program aimed at putting new college grads on the path to a $210,000 salary

    Walmart Inc. said Monday that it is piloting the College2Career program this summer, which will focus on putting new college grads on a career path with the retail giant. College graduates and college students within a year of graduation are eligible. The program offers training, classwork and mentorship leading to a newly-created management position, emerging coach, which pays $65,000 per year. This role is seen as a stop along the route to the store manager position, which pays $210,000. "With

  • Could Innovative Industrial Properties Be in Big Trouble?

    Innovative Industrial Properties (IIP) (NYSE: IIPR) is the top cannabis real estate investment trust, using sale-leaseback deals to acquire and rent industrial properties to existing, licensed medical marijuana operators. It's been one of the top-performing REITs of the past five years. Here's what investors need to know.

  • EU Drafts Plan for Buying Russian Gas Without Breaking Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union is set to offer its gas importers a solution to avoid a breach of sanctions when buying fuel from Russia and still effectively satisfy President Vladimir Putin’s demands over payment in rubles.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersHow

  • RECONAFRICA ENTERS INTO INVESTOR RELATIONS CONSULTING AGREEMENT

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSX-V: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to announce that it has retained C. Matthew Warder (doing business as Seawolf Research) to provide investor relations services to the Company pursuant to a consulting agreement (the "Agreement").

  • The cost of retiree healthcare is climbing— here’s what you should expect to spend

    Americans planning to retire should prepare ahead of time. The average 65-year-old couple retiring in 2022 can expect to spend $315,000 in retirement on healthcare alone, according to Fidelity Investments’ annual report on retirees’ healthcare planning — that’s a 5% increase from 2021 when it was $300,000 and nearly double from the first report in 2002 when it was $160,000. The estimate includes Medicare Part A and Part B coverage, which covers doctors’ appointments, hospital visits and physical therapy, as well as Part D for prescription drugs.

  • McDonald’s to Exit From Russia After Three Decades

    The company will sell its business in Russia, joining a raft of Western companies leaving as the war in Ukraine continues. It expects to post a charge of between $1.2 billion and $1.4 billion in connection with the move.

  • Crucial gas supplies turned away from UK ports

    Critical shipments of natural gas are being turned away from British ports because National Grid fears it will be overwhelmed by supplies intended to tackle the European energy crisis.

  • Peloton, NordicTrack maker iFit settle all litigation

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Peloton Interactive Inc and NordicTrack maker iFit said they have settled all pending litigation between them, where the fitness equipment makers accused each other of infringing their respective patents. In a joint statement on Monday, the companies said Peloton agreed to license some iFit patents concerning remote control technology, while iFit will remove some on-demand leaderboard technology from its products. The settlement came six days after New York-based Peloton posted a record $757.1 million quarterly loss as it wrestled with waning demand for its bikes and treadmills, with more people resuming pre-pandemic activities.

  • Saudi Arabia set for oil output capacity above 13 million bpd by 2027, says minister

    Saudi Arabia is on track to lift oil production capacity by more than 1 million barrels per day to over 13 million barrels bpd by the end of 2026 or start of 2027, the energy minister said on Monday. Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told an energy conference in Bahrain that production could be maintained at that level once it was reached should market demand require it. "We have no money to waste on anywhere else," he told the conference, adding that production could reach between 13.2- 13.4 million bpd.

  • Europe Looks To African Gas To Reduce Dependence On Russian Imports

    African nations that have historically been gas suppliers to Europe are well placed to scale up their exports as Brussels looks to reduce its dependence on Russian gas

  • UPDATE 5-Golden arches to go dark in Russia as McDonald's exits after 30 years

    McDonald's Corp on Monday became one of the biggest global brands to exit Russia, laying out plans to sell all its restaurants after operating in the country for more than 30 years following the invasion of Ukraine. The world's largest burger chain, which owns about 84% of its nearly 850 restaurants in Russia, will take a related non-cash charge of up to $1.4 billion following its sale. McDonald's had in March decided to close its restaurants in the country, including the iconic Pushkin Square location in central Moscow - a symbol of flourishing American capitalism in the dying embers of the Soviet Union.

  • Oil Prices Decline on Fear China Lockdowns Are Hurting More Than Feared

    Oil prices slipped on Monday after economic data from China suggested that the country’s latest struggle with Covid-19 is hurting fuel consumption. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. standard, fell 1.1% to $109.27 a barrel. Brent crude, the global benchmark, slipped 1.6%.

  • 24 Screenshots Of Management Being Awful To Employees That Will Make Your Blood Boil

    Prepare to be appalled.View Entire Post ›

  • US Deepens China Solar Tariff Probe With Scrutiny of 8 Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Commerce Department is deepening its probe into whether solar power companies are circumventing import tariffs, singling out some of the industry’s giants for increased scrutiny.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion Implosion$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverTerra Hasn’t K

  • Oil prices rise on China demand optimism, gasoline strength

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Monday on optimism that China would see significant demand recovery after positive signs that coronavirus pandemic was receding in the hardest-hit areas. Brent crude rose $1.34, or 1.2%, at $112.89 a barrel at 12:10 p.m. EDT (1710 EDT) 1342 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $2.22, or less than 0.1%, to $$112.71 a barrel. However, it is estimated that 46 cities in China are under lockdowns, hitting shopping, factory output and energy usage.

  • Oil giant Saudi Aramco’s first-quarter profits surge 80%

    Oil giant Saudi Aramco said Sunday its profits soared more than 80% in the first three months of the year, as the state-backed company cashes in on the volatility in global energy markets and surging oil prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Leaning on Mentors To Reimagine What's Possible

    Every community faces tough challenges and needs passionate people to find solutions. Liliana Pulido, a marketing activation supervisor for the 3M Transportation and Electronics Business Group (TEB...