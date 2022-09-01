GRM Daily Rated Awards: Dave, Little Simz and Aitch lead nominations

Little Simz has numerous nominations including female artist of the year

Rapper Dave leads the way at this year's GRM Daily Rated Awards, with six nominations.

Fresh from his headline sets at Reading and Leeds festivals, the 24-year-old is up for male artist of the year.

He's also nominated for track of the year twice, along with two nods for video of the year.

The rapper faces competition from Little Simz, Fredo, Tion Wayne, M Huncho, Knucks and Kojey Radical for album of the year.

Little Simz is also up for female artist of the year and video of the year.

The ceremony - which celebrates rap and grime - is set to be broadcast in October.

It's the first time the fan-voted awards, set up by urban music platform GRM Daily, will be shown on E4.

Rapper Dave is nominated for track of the year... twice

Dave isn't the only artist with multiple nominations to his name, with Aitch - who has two nominations for video of the year - securing multiple nods alongside ArrDee, Cleo Sol, Little Simz, M Huncho and Tion Wayne.

Contenders for track of the year includes Aitch's Baby feat. Ashanti, Flowers (Say My Name) by ArrDee and Central Cee's Obsessed With You.

Mahalia, Ms Banks, Stefflon Don and FLO are just some of the names nominated for female of the year.

Nominations for personality of the year include figures such as KSI, Mo Gilligan, Munya Chawawa, Nella Rose and Big Zuu.

The hosts and performances for the ceremony - which will be held in-person for the first time since the pandemic - are yet to be announced.

Last year, Jorja Smith won female artist of the year, with rapper Tion Wayne taking home track of the year.

GRM Daily founder Posty said: "I'm proud to be returning with our seventh Rated Awards and bringing an even more incredible show to screens this year."

To see a full list of nominations, and to vote, click here.

