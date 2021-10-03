U.S. markets closed

GroAdvisor, the One-Stop Shop for Cannabis Cultivation Businesses, Announces Series B Funding from Merida Capital Holdings

·2 min read

CHICAGO, Oct. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GroAdvisor a one-stop marketplace and advisory firm servicing controlled environment agriculture businesses – today announced the completion of its Series B round of funding from Merida Capital Holdings. With the successful closing, GroAdvisor will continue to focus on providing the industry with unparalleled service when designing and retrofitting cultivation facilities, consulting on cannabis business plans and grow methods, and providing competitive pricing on thousands of leading horticulture equipment and supply brands.

"This is a great achievement for our team of advisors and our partners." Says AgTech Holdings CEO, Jonathan Palé. "It's a testament to all of the hard work and dedication we've put into improving our clients' grow operations. We're solving complex business challenges with sophisticated farming technologies, all in a rapidly changing and heavily regulated industry. I'm thrilled our clients have realized so much value the service."

The successful closing of Series B funding comes from Merida Capital Holdings through AgTech Holdings, Inc., the parent company to GroAdvisor. The Series B funding will enable GroAdvisor to expand its cannabis business planning and consulting capabilities.

"There's a strong need for new and expanding cannabis businesses to better manage their P&L while ensuring high crop yields and operational efficiency" says Merida Capital Holdings senior operating partner Thomas Harrison. "The expertise of the GroAdvisor team, and their depth of product and service offerings should help any cultivation business see better profits – we think every cultivator should have access to this caliber of service for unlocking their businesses' potential."

About GroAdvisor

GroAdvisor empowers cultivators to realize their true growth potential with value-engineered farm designs, equipment, and service packages for the controlled environment agriculture industry. Their greenhouse and indoor farming solutions are efficient and value-engineered so that business owners can expect maximum ROI and growers can achieve quicker speed to market with bountiful harvests. The online GroAdvisor marketplace offers discounted wholesale prices direct to cannabis cultivation businesses, on a platform backed by a team of advisors who help navigate supply-chain and logistical issues, saving businesses from costly delays. Launched in 2021, their Growth Accelerator program offers three tiers of service for new to established growers seeking basic cultivation system improvements to full turnkey facility design and build services. Learn more at www.groadvisorworldwide.com.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/groadvisor-the-one-stop-shop-for-cannabis-cultivation-businesses-announces-series-b-funding-from-merida-capital-holdings-301390100.html

SOURCE GroAdvisor

