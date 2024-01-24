GROB Systems Breaks Ground on Expanded Manufacturing Facility

GROB Systems, Inc., a manufacturing systems and machine tools developer, announced it broke ground on a 135,000-square-foot expansion project at its U.S. headquarters and manufacturing facility in Bluffton, Ohio. The $24 million project will add approximately 35% more space for production and shipping to the existing 400,000 square feet and add 200 jobs in the next three years.

The new, expanded space, which will be located on the east side of GROB’s current facility footprint, will house many of GROB’s sub-assembly departments to support final production in the main plant. On the logistical side, the expansion will provide shipping with two new depressed docks bringing the total to three docks.

"With the expanded facility, we will increase our production of manufacturing systems for new technologies in the U.S., most importantly, systems for the production of batteries," GROB CEO Mr. Michael Hutecker said.

Completion of GROB’s East Building expansion in Bluffton is slated for March 2025.