Which grocers are tops in Charlotte?

Walmart Inc. remains in the top spot when it comes to where shoppers are choosing to spend their grocery dollars in the greater Charlotte area. That’s according to Chain Store Guide’s latest Grocery Industry Market Share report, which was released on March 28.

Grocery sales amounted to $10.2 billion at all supermarkets, mass merchandisers and warehouse clubs in the Charlotte area in 2023. The counties included in the report are Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Rowan and Union in North Carolina; and Chester, Lancaster and York in South Carolina. Figures for mass merchandisers and warehouse clubs exclude non-grocery sales.

ALSO READ: DMV launching program that brings self-service kiosks to grocery stores

Walmart Supercenter stores claimed a 23% market share in the Charlotte metro in 2022, down from 24.3% in the previous year. The year ended with 32 Walmart Supercenter stores across the region, unchanged from 2022.

Read more here.

VIDEO: DMV launching program that brings self-service kiosks to grocery stores







