U.S. markets close in 1 hour 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,499.55
    +13.32 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,455.86
    +89.60 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,046.15
    +26.35 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,250.93
    +20.02 (+0.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.12
    +0.58 (+0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.50
    -14.00 (-0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    23.89
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1777
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    +0.0520 (+4.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3768
    +0.0039 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0070
    +0.3700 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,938.40
    +942.59 (+1.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,228.99
    +18.45 (+1.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,150.12
    +24.34 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,724.80
    -7.30 (-0.03%)
     

Grocery delivery startup Membo is hungry to build a Europe-wide, local food producer network

Natasha Lomas
·9 min read

Estonia-based Membo -- which is backed by Y Combinator and will be presenting at the incubator's Summer 2021 Demo Day next week -- is aiming to take a slice of the premium end of grocery shopping in Europe and a bite out of supermarket giants' continued dominance of the traditional weekly food shop.

On-demand food delivery in Europe is of course a highly competitive business with rapid-fire market moves and bursts of consolidation among app makers making a kind of sizzling startup stir-fry. Online grocery delivery, by contrast, tends to be a bit more sedate. Although there is some overlap, with developments like dark stores.

Interest in app-based grocery shopping also had an especially big boost during the pandemic -- which has fired up consumer interest in doing the weekly shop online so that's now driving more startup activity and capacity from supermarket giants trying to meet increased demand for online delivery.

Delivery Hero picks up InstaShop in $360M deal to expand in groceries in the Middle East

Entering this fray is Membo -- which, starting in Estonia, has built an app-based marketplace for local food producers to sell directly to consumers, cutting out other middlemen as the startup handles delivery logistics and billing.

Its service is live in the Estonian cities of Tallin and Tartu, currently. So most of us can merely oggle the mouth-watering fare for now.

Food producers display their wares in Membo's app, which it likens to a virtual farmers' market -- allowing shoppers to browse and buy from multiple high quality, local fresh food producers and have everything delivered to them in one go. Its business model is based on taking a commission on orders made via its platform.

Products ordered via Membo can be delivered to customers in one of (currently) three slots a week. So within a few days or even next day. The startup batches customer orders to send to producers who only have to send one bulk order back to Membo's centralized warehouse -- where its staff take care of the packing and distribution to fulfil all the individual customer orders.

It launched the service last December and has seen 30% month on month growth over the past eight months -- with, to date, 4,000+ orders sent out and customer numbers reaching over 1,400.

While local produce -- and therefore the environmental benefits of sourcing food locally (lower 'food miles') -- is a big feature of what Membo is selling it does also offer food from further afield -- shipping Spanish oranges to its Estonia-based shoppers, for example -- in order that it can provide customers with a full range of groceries and do things like be able to offer certain seasonal produce at different times of the year.

A full inventory is also important for it to be able to compete with traditional supermarkets on the 'single weekly shop' convenience front too, of course.

At present there are 800+ items listed on Membo's platform from some different 65 producers. (And while groceries are its core offering it says it's keeping an open mind about how that might expand -- noting it recently added a locally produced pet food producer to its inventory, for example.)

But the overarching idea is for the food Membo sells to be as locally sourced to the customer as possible -- which obviously has positive knock on impact on freshness and therefore overall grocery quality.

"Everything that we're doing stems from the insight that people ordering their weekly groceries actually care much more about freshness and quality of their food than they actually care about 15 minute deliveries," says co-founder and CEO Vahur Hansen, who cut his startup teeth working as an early engineer for TransferWise (now Wise).

"Coming from that insight we set out to build a model that can guarantee that when you order from us, every item in your cart always arrives as the freshest version possible. As an example... when you order trout from us the same trout was caught the day before. You get dairy produce that was specifically prepared for your delivery. You get oranges that were picked from the tree 24 hours ago. That's the sort of reality that we're focused on."

"The product, from a fundamental point of view, is built for Europeans -- and sort of for the European mentality," he also tells TechCrunch. "It's not new for people [here] to have this sort of mission/feel on being able to consume local produce. Europeans all over, in every country, they know that they need to support their local producers but they also know that local producers really make the best products for them. And for us the bigger goal is to build a cross-European, high quality producer network -- coupled with very efficient logistics -- so that we can, anywhere, deliver high quality local producers across Europe."

On the last mile delivery side, the team has tried a few different approaches but is currently outsourcing that to delivery partners -- with Hansen reiterating it makes sense for it to stay focused on the core logistics piece.

"When we started with this product we realized that we're more of a logistics company than an actual store. So everything that we do is logistics in trying to figure out how to organize the quickest producer to end customer delivery."

Given the target segment is premium groceries, Membo shoppers' baskets are unsurprisingly more valuable than the average food delivery app -- which conversely cater to impulse buys and hyper quick convenience. (Toothpaste, chocolate bars, takeaways, that sort of thing.)

So although there can be some overlap in the basic nature of what's offered for delivery by Membo vs the average on-demand food delivery app there is more than enough clear blue water separating its value proposition vs -- for example -- the stuff that even a dark store operator like Spain's Glovo can bike to your door.

It is very hard for hyper speedy delivery focused players to handle fresh produce and get it intact and in date to the customer's door. Non-perishable, long shelf life products -- processed foods, bottled drinks, toiletries etc -- or indeed meal deliveries from restaurants which are set up to dish up takeaway are far easier for such platforms to manage and deliver. So grocery freshness is an especially difficult USP for such apps to compete on.

The question then is how large is the market for freshness and quality in the grocery space vs hyper quick, push-button convenience.

Spain’s Glovo inks real estate tie-up to add more dark stores for speedy urban delivery

Membo's bet is that delivering quality groceries is ultimately the more sustainable app business to be in. And it looks like a solid one. Certainly in a wealthy region like Northern Europe.

"It's definitely a different model to dark stores -- where they need to have mini warehouses spread across all cities -- and also for us, unit economics wise, it's a very good thing, because you can really save on scale," says Hansen, discussing how Membo's model contrasts with on-demand delivery apps doing grocery deliveries out of networks of dark stores.

"The fact that us needing one big warehouse as opposed to like ten smaller ones really effects our unit economics positively."

"They capture impulse buys -- and we capture planned out weekly grocery baskets," he goes on. "Based on my research, our grocery baskets are at least 50% higher than for the sort of 'convenience' grocery apps. Right now it's around $50 for an average customer. So from a very practical point of view we already see that -- people come to our site to really order all of our fresh produce. As opposed to just a few items."

There is another differentiating factor in play too.

Membo isn't relying on a retail model that requires predicting customer demand in advance -- so its business can be leaner and more efficient. Which also sums to less food being wasted -- something else Membo's target buyers are probably going to appreciate too. (The typical Membo customer is a 27-55 year old suburban mother who likes to cook for their family and prepare weekly meals ahead, per Hansen -- someone who "really appreciates high quality, mostly eco ingredients for the food that they make".)

"We set out to avoid food sitting in our warehouse and all the fresh produce that comes to our warehouse in the morning -- it's based on orders and it gets sent out to end customers the same evening. And also as a side effect of that model for the local food produce that we serve -- there's no food waste," he says, adding: "Everything that arrives to our warehouse has already been ordered by our customers and our warehouse, essentially, is empty by the end of the day."

It's still early days for Membo of course. But it has big expansion plans in the region.

It's been using its home market as a "playground" for fine-tuning its model and operations ahead of planned scaling into other European markets -- with an eye on potential launches in Switzerland, Germany or France.

Markets with a rich network of local food producers who can be persuaded to sell their wares more directly to consumers via its platform will take priority, per Hansen, who says a range of factors will be involved in deciding where it goes next -- so clearly the local competitive mix will also be key.

(Europe-based rivals include the UK's Farmdrop -- which targets a similarly discerning grocery shopper, who cares where their food is coming from and has the money to pay a quality premium, offering farmer sourced produce direct to UK consumers via its own online platform.)

"We've been using Estonia as a playground to figure out what is the exact operating model under which we can guarantee freshness for every item. So we're been fine-tuning our product and building it so that we know it's a sustainable business before going into expansion," he says, adding: "That's also one of the things that YC has really taught us.

"Build a working business and don't go into scaling mode too quickly. But we are getting to the point where we're already mapping bigger Western European countries and really honing in -- trying to figure out what is the best combination of all of these factors to go in."

Prior to taking in investment from YC, Membo had raised a little pre-seed funding to get going -- although Hansen notes that its team remains small and expenses are therefore pretty lean. Its pre-seed backers included the CEO and VP of growth at Estonian ride-hailing startup Bolt, as well as some of Hansen's ex colleagues at (Transfer)Wise.

Flink, the Berlin-based grocery delivery startup that operates its own ‘dark stores’, raises $52M

Lollipop AI launches online grocery marketplace where you can build your own recipes

Recommended Stories

  • Should all students, teachers and staff be wearing masks in schools, whether they are vaccinated or not?

    Dr. Steven Chapman, a CHaD pediatrician, said whether mask rules should be in place for schools depends on how high transmission of the virus is in the community.

  • South Korea to end its controversial gaming curfew

    South Korea is finally ending its controversial gaming curfew law.

  • Vaccine mandates: Here are the companies requiring proof of inoculation from employees

    More employers announced vaccination requirements for their workers after the Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine got full approval.

  • U.S. Food Suppliers Are Having Trouble Keeping Shelves Stocked

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of the largest U.S. food distributors are reporting difficulties in fulfilling orders as a lack of workers weighs on the supply chain. Sysco Corp., North America’s largest wholesale food distributor, is turning away customers in some areas where demand is exceeding capacity. The company also said prices for key goods such as chicken, pork and paper products for takeout packaging are climbing amid tight supplies. In particular, production has slowed for high-demand, labor-inte

  • J&J’s latest booster shot news, Moderna pushes for FDA approval, Pentagon’s vaccine mandate

    Anajalee Khemlani joins Julie Hyman&nbsp;to break down the latest news surrounding the COVID vaccine, which includes: Johnson & Johnson’s latest studies showing that a booster shot would provide a ‘rapid and robust increase’ to COVID fighting antibodies, Moderna completing the filing process for full approval of its vaccine in ages 18-up,&nbsp;and The Pentagon enacting a vaccine mandate for all active-duty troops.

  • Delta Air Lines to charge $200 monthly to unvaccinated workers

    Julie Hyman breaks down Delta Air Lines' new policy requiring non-vaccinated employees to pay a surcharge of $200 a month.

  • Older staff postpone retirement in working from home revolution

    Older workers are increasingly considering a delay to their retirement plans as the boom in working from home during the pandemic gives them unexpected extra flexibility.

  • UPS mandates COVID-19 vaccination for employees in some U.S. locations

    The decision comes after the U.S. drug regulator on Monday granted full approval to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, a move that is expected to spur a string of similar mandates from corporate employers. Facebook Inc, Lyft Inc and several other major companies have already mandated vaccination. "In certain U.S. office locations where employees have been working remotely, UPSers must be vaccinated when they return to office," the company said in an emailed statement.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for September 2021

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Abbott Destroyed Several COVID Test Cards, Now Faces Diminished Capacity: NYT

    When demand for rapid COVID-19 screening dropped earlier this year, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) lowered its financial outlook for full-year 2021 and announced 400 layoffs. According to The New York Times investigation, Abbott told factory workers to shred millions of paper testing cards that it thought would never sell. But now, with the Delta variant, surging demand for fast-acting diagnostics is on the rise again, and Abbott's brand is running scarce. Abbott now aims to rehire hundreds of

  • Oil prices move up with U.S. crude supplies down a third straight week

    Oil futures trade higher on Wednesday, finding support from a third straight drop in U.S. crude inventories, but the spread of COVID-19 cases continues to threaten energy demand, putting on lid on any price gains.

  • Sackler Immunity and a Texas Two-Step Could Tilt Bankruptcy Scales Away From Victims

    (Bloomberg) -- The billionaire owners of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP and lumber giant Georgia-Pacific are in high-stakes legal battles to shed billions of dollars of liabilities in bankruptcy -- the first over their company’s alleged role in America’s opioid crisis and the second for 64,000 asbestos claims. If they are successful, it threatens to reduce the bargaining power of alleged victims of corporate abuse for years to come. The outcome could also benefit, Johnson & Johnson, which is f

  • Top REITs for September 2021

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to easily invest in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • Delta Air Lines Tells Workers to Get Vaccinated or Pay $200 a Month

    • Delta Air Lines on Wednesday said employees must be vaccinated against coronavirus or face weekly testing and a $200 monthly surcharge for health insurance, CEO Ed Bastian wrote in an internal memo to its 68,000 employees, the Washington Post reported. With the Food and Drug Administration fully approving the Pfizer -BioNTech vaccine, “the time to get vaccinated is now,” Bastian wrote. Delta, which has required all new hires to be vaccinated since May 17, said unvaccinated employees will be required to wear masks indoors on company property.

  • Nord Stream 2 Risks Delays After Losing German Court Order

    (Bloomberg) -- Nord Stream 2 AG, the Gazprom PJSC-owned pipeline project to bring more Russian natural gas to Europe, risks delays after losing a court ruling imposing changes to its organization.The Dusseldorf Higher Regional Court on Wednesday dismissed a bid to sidestep European Union rules requiring gas producers to be legally separate from entities that transport the fuel, the tribunal said in an emailed statement. The project, which is slated to double the capacity of the existing undersea

  • Airline outlook as FDA approves COVID vaccine

    John Grant, Senior Aviation Analyst with tracking service O.A.G, discusses his outlook on airlines amid rising delta variant concerns.

  • This could be Apple’s next $20 billion business

    Apple Inc. could turn advertising into its next $20 billion business as the company ramps up its offerings and clamps down on ad targeting by third parties.

  • Cathie Wood Buys the China Dip With This E-Commerce Stock

    In fact, JD's results were so good that ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood, after selling her Chinese stocks earlier this year, bought some shares following the company's second-quarter earnings report. While new regulations may temporarily affect the revenue and earnings of many internet and e-commerce companies, JD.com doesn't see these new measures affecting its business very much. In the second quarter, JD's net revenue increased 26.2% to $39.3 billion, which was especially impressive since the company was lapping a strong quarter last year during the onset of the pandemic.

  • FedEx And UPS Who? Sendle Muscling Its Way Into E-Commerce Shipping Space

    On Nov. 5, 2014, a new company announced its arrival in Australia, promising to take on the monopoly of package delivery that was the Australia Post. Sendle's founders saw e-commerce's potential and realized the volume would create inefficiencies and add cost. "Sendle estimates between 30-40 million parcels are sent between Australians each year, and collectively we are wasting millions of hours traveling to and queuing up at the local post office," the press release on that day stated. James Ch

  • Exclusive-Ford doubles Lightning production target on strong pre-launch demand -sources

    Ford Motor Co has doubled its production target for the F-150 Lightning because of strong early demand for the full-sized electric pickup truck ahead of its 2022 launch, and the company plans to spend an additional $850 million to meet that target, several people and suppliers familiar with the plans said. The No. 2 U.S. automaker is targeting annual production of more than 80,000 in 2024, up from its prior target of more than 40,000, according to the sources, who asked not to be identified. Shares of Ford rose 1.3% on Monday.