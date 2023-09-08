Grocery, Medical Tenants Lease 3 Storefronts at Ditmas Park Development

1041 Coney Island Avenue. Photo: Google Maps

Delight Bazar Supermarket, Option Care Health and Quest Diagnostics are moving to 1041 Coney Island Avenue, a new six-story mixed-use building in Ditmas Park, Brooklyn, according to brokers on the deal.

All three tenants signed 10-year leases for space on the ground floor, said MOD Commercial Realty’s Meyer Dagmy, who represented the building’s owner, Foster and Coney Realty. Asking rent was $75 per square foot.

The family-owned firm had medical tenants in mind for the building, Dagmy said.

“It’s a beautiful space with high ceilings,” he said. “We were looking for physical therapy or medical uses that would complement one another.”

He met his clients halfway. Delight Bazar signed on for 6,500 square feet, taking the largest ground-floor retail unit in the building. The grocery chain is a destination for shoppers with international taste, offering a range of South Asian products and affordable fresh produce.

A supermarket will be a welcome addition to the Coney Island shopping corridor, Dagmy said, after the nearby Key Food at 1407 Foster Avenue closed.

KK Capital Group’s Raj Whadwa, who represented Delight, said the neighborhood and the site’s size make it a good fit for his client. Delight has locations in New Jersey and California, and the Coney Island Avenue spot will be its third.

National medical testing provider Quest Diagnostics signed a lease for 2,000 square feet next door in a smaller ground-floor unit. The company will relocate its Church Avenue office to the new space, Dagmy said.

Finally, Option Care Health, a provider of infusion therapy with locations across the United States, also signed a lease for 2,000 square feet on the ground floor.

CBRE (CBRE)’s Adam Bass and Eric Gillman represented Quest Diagnostics and Option Care Health. Bass and Gillman could not be reached for comment.

The building’s storefronts are now more than 75 percent rented, Dagmy said.

Abigail Nehring can be reached at anehring@commercialobserver.com.

