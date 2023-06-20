Grocery prices rise at slowest pace this year

Grocery shopping

Food prices increased at their slowest monthly pace this year in a sign experts said meant grocery inflation will continue to ease.

Grocery price inflation stood at 16.5pc for the four weeks to June 11, the lowest level this year but still the sixth highest monthly figure since 2008, according to data from Kantar.

Almost seven in 10 households are either “extremely” or “very worried” about rising food and drink prices, the market researcher said.

Shoppers have turned to value ranges as food prices rise, with total spending on supermarket’s cheaper own label lines rising by 41pc compared to last year.

Fraser McKevitt at Kantar, said: “This is the lowest rate of grocery price inflation we’ve seen in 2023, which will be a relief to shoppers and retailers.

“But prices rising at 16.5pc isn’t something to celebrate and it’s still the sixth highest monthly figure in the past 15 years.

“Price rises are now being compared to the increasing rate of grocery inflation seen last summer, which means that it should continue to fall in the coming months, a welcome result for everyone.”

Rising prices also drove a shift in how households prepare food at home, with microwaved meals rising by 8pc and 4pc fewer meals made using an oven, Kantar said.

Mr McKevitt added: “The most prominent change we’ve seen is that people are preparing simpler dishes with fewer ingredients.

“Our data shows that the public are turning away from their oven and increasingly using microwaves, which reflects the shift to simpler cooking.

“We also saw a reduction in hob use and a rise in food prepared with toasters and grills.”

Aldi was the fastest growing retailer for the 12 weeks to June 11, securing a record market share of 10.2pc as it increased its sales by 24.6pc.

Lidl’s sales growth was only slightly behind its fellow discounter, increasing sales by 23.2pc, giving it 7.7pc of the market.

Morrisons sales rose by 0.8pc and its market share reached 8.8pc as its Savers range became Britain’s fastest growing value line, nearly doubling sales compared to last year.

