Grocery store, 24-story apartment tower, huge Pins planned for Peninsula in Franklinton

A 20-story residential tower and an office building will be built on top of a four-story parking garage on West Broad Street in the second phase of the Peninsula development in Franklinton. A grocery store will be on the first floor of the garage.

Work is expected to start next year on a major expansion of the Peninsula development in Columbus' Franklinton neighborhood that will include a grocery store and a 24-story residential tower.

In addition to the grocery store — unidentified so far — and the tower, the $290-million phase will include an office building, another apartment building, and a hotel on top of a 40,000-square-foot, two-story Pins Mechanical entertainment space.

Details of the Peninsula's second phase were announced Thursday as workers are wrapping up the first phase of the development, located next to COSI Columbus west of Downtown across the Scioto River. The current phase includes a hotel, office building and two apartment buildings, one with the city's most-expensive apartment, at $8,000 a month.

“This incredible second phase of the Peninsula will elevate all of Downtown,” said Greg Davies, CEO of the Columbus Downtown Development Corp. (CDDC), which is overseeing the Peninsula project.

"When we tell people what will be coming, that will build a lot of excitement for companies or people looking for a live, work and play neighborhood. Once people hear there's a grocer and entertainment, this will push us over the top."

The second phase of the Peninsula will be developed by the same team that developed the first: Rockbridge, of Columbus, will build and manage the hotel; Daimler, also of Columbus, will handle the office building; and Flaherty & Collins, of Indianapolis, will develop the apartment portion.

Like the first phase, this phase will be underwritten by the city of Columbus, which helped assemble the land, will pay for a 400-space garage on the site, and will provide property tax breaks. A price tag on the garage was not readily available Thursday afternoon.

In addition, Daimler and Flaherty & Collins plan to apply to the state for a "transformational mixed-use development" tax-credit worth $20 million to $25 million for their portion of the project. The CDDC described the tax credit as "critical" to the project.

Story continues

“Phase two of the Peninsula will be transformational in the continued development of this new urban district, furthering Downtown as an economic anchor for the city,” said Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther in a news release.

Developers hope to start construction on phase two by the end of next year, and complete it about two years later, or by 2027. The phase will include:

Grocery store and offices

A 20-story apartment tower and an office building will rise above a four-story parking garage and a grocery store in the second phase of the Peninsula development in Columbus' Franklinton neighborhood across the Scioto River from Downtown.

A grocery store will occupy part of the ground floor of the four-story parking garage on the corner of West Broad and Belle streets, the most visible location in the project. A five-story office building will rise on top of the garage.

Details are not available on the grocery store, except that it will be operated by a company already in the Columbus market, said Daimler CEO Robert White Jr.

"A grocery store was identified as a really important piece, not only for our project but for the neighborhood as a whole ... which is a current food desert," White said.

The office portion of the project will be similar to Daimler's first office building at the Peninsula, but will include more outdoor balcony space, White said.

About half of the 230,000-square-foot first office building is leased, White said. Tenants include Burgess & Niple engineering firm, Deloitte accounting firm, Insight Global staffing agency, Telhio Credit Union and the National Affordable Housing Trust.

Despite an office market that remains seriously weakened by COVID, White said he is confident the space will be leased, especially since it won't be available for about three years.

"We're optimistic about the leasing," he said. "We will continue to create a vibrant entertainment destination neighborhood in the Peninsula; these are the types of spaces office users are seeking to locate in."

Pins and hotel

A hotel will rise above a two-story PINS Mechanical entertainment venue in the second phase of the Peninsula development in Franklinton.

The Peninsula's second phase will include a second hotel built behind the current Junto hotel, which opened this summer. The new hotel will rise five or six stories above the two-story Pins, which will replace Pins' original location a mile away on North 4th Street Downtown.

“We are beyond excited to be bringing one of the largest and most entertaining Pins Mechanical Co. to the Peninsula,” Troy Allen, founder and CEO of Pins' parent company, Rise Brands, said in a news release. “We can’t wait to show Columbus what we have planned.”

In addition to its usual assortment of indoor games, this Pins will feature a large outdoor space and several bars.

The hotel will include about 120 extended-stay rooms, and feature a rooftop amenity like its Junto neighbor. The new hotel has not been named yet, but, also like the Junto, will be an independent hotel operated by Rockbridge.

"The vision of the Peninsula project was for the Junto and the second phase to add energy and vibrancy to the neighborhood and act as a hub of the neighborhood," said Rockbridge CEO Jim Merkel. "I'm very pleased with phase one and how the project's come out, and we are excited about continuing to build out the neighborhood."

400 apartments

The Indianapolis developer Flaherty & Collins plans to build about 400 apartments in two buildings: a 20-story tower on top of the four-story parking garage on West Broad Street (for a total of 24 stories) that will include about 275 apartments; and a six- or seven-story building with about 130 apartments similar to one the company built in phase one.

The tower will include penthouse apartments that will be "top of the market," said Deron Kintner, vice president of development with Flaherty & Collins.

"It will be really special," he said. "We’re going to have a rooftop pool like we did in phase one … Because of the heights, views and location, we'll pull as many amenities as we can to the top of the building."

Rents have not been set, he said, but the two new buildings, like the company's first two Peninsula buildings, will cap the rent of 10% of the apartments to be affordable to those making no more than the area's median household income, and another 10% for those making no more than 80% of median income.

Kintner said the company's first two apartment buildings in the development, called One at the Peninsula, are about 40% leased, even though they are not finished.

"It's going well. We are within about a month of wrapping up construction provided we don’t hit any snags or delays on the supply chain," he said. "When you look at the neighborhood there now, compared with two years ago when we started, now it’s come to life, to fruition. It’s even better than we anticipated. We’re very confident people will want to be there."

jweiker@dispatch.com

@JimWeiker

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Grocery store, 400 apartments to be part of next Peninsula phase