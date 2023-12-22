Grocery store hours on Christmas Eve 2023: Costco, Kroger, Publix, Whole Foods all open

Christmas Eve is this Sunday, Dec. 24, and if you need to make a last-minute trip to the grocery store to grab something for your holiday gathering, you should have a few options.

While most national grocery store chains will be closed on Christmas Day, almost all will be open on Christmas Eve, though some have adjusted hours.

National grocery chains such as Walmart, Kroger and Publix will close early on Dec. 24. It is best to check with your local store for specific holiday operating hours.

Here's everything you need to know about which grocery stores will be open and closed on Christmas Eve in 2023.

Is Walmart open on Christmas Eve?

Yes, all Walmart stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, the company told USA TODAY.

Is Kroger open on Christmas Eve?

All stores in the Kroger family or companies will be open regular hours on Christmas Eve, according to the company.

The Kroger family of stores includes: Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Food 4 Less, Foods Co, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Gerbes, Jay C Food Store, King Soopers, Kroger, Mariano’s, Metro Market, Pay-Less Super Markets, Pick’n Save, QFC, Ralphs, Ruler, Smith’s Food and Drug.

It is best to check with your local store for more specific information about their holiday hours.

Is Costco open on Christmas Eve?

All Costco warehouses will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, according to the company's website.

Is Sam's Club open on Christmas Eve?

Yes, however all Sam's Club stores will close at 6 p.m. on Dec. 24.

Is Target open on Christmas Eve?

Target stores will be open on Christmas Eve, however most stores will close at 8 p.m.

Store hours vary by location, so it is best to check with your local store for more specific information regarding their holiday hours.

Is Trader Joe's open on Christmas Eve?

Yes, all Trader Joe's stores will be open until 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Is Whole Foods open on Christmas Eve?

Whole Foods stores will be open with limited hours on Christmas Eve, the company told USA TODAY.

It is best to check with your local store for more specific information about their holiday hours.

Is Publix open on Christmas Eve?

Yes, however all stores will close at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Is Aldi open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Eve?

Most Aldi stores will be open on Christmas Eve with limited hours. Check with your local store regarding their holiday hours.

Is Food Lion open on Christmas Eve?

Food Lion stores will be open on Dec. 24, but all stores will close at 6 p.m., the company told USA TODAY.

Will pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens, open on Christmas Eve?

Many CVS stores will be open regular hours over the holidays, however some stores may be closed or have reduced hours. Check with your local pharmacy for their specific holiday hours.

All Walgreens locations will be open regular hours on Christmas Eve, the company told USA TODAY.

Grocery stores open on Christmas Eve and their hours

The following grocery stores will be open on Christmas Eve. Hours of operation are listed for companies that provided them.

Winn-Dixie: Stores close at 9 p.m.

Meijer: Open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sprouts Farmers Market: Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Lidl: Stores close at 7 p.m.

Giant Eagle: Stores close at 5 p.m.; Pharmacies close at 3 p.m.

Wegman's: Stores close at 8 p.m.

