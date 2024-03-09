Grocery store roundup program has raised more than $250K for Channel One

Mar. 9—Dear Answer Man: At the checkout counter at Hy-Vee, I'm asked either by the helpful person or — if I'm doing self-checkout — the computer to round up my purchase to the nearest dollar amount to feed the poor. Where is that money going? — Curious About Giving.

Dear Curious,

As your know-it-all Answer Man, one answer I believe in is finding a way to help those who need a helping hand. So, if you're in a position to give and help out people who are hungry — with luck, organizations like Channel One are reducing hunger as a problem in our community, but only with your help — please give.

That said, I reached out to a couple of folks to add a little more meaty knowledge to the soup here.

First, Nola Aigner Davis, senior communications manager for Hy-Vee in West Des Moines, Iowa, said the round-up campaign helps fund the grocery store's 100 Million Meal Challenge, which kicked off in March 2023. So far, the company — along with its customers and suppliers — has helped fund 62 million meals through 18 Feeding America partner food banks across the Midwest.

"Feeding America estimates that one in eight families are food insecure, and 13 million children don't have adequate daily nutrition," Aigner Davis said.

She added that when your round up your sale to the nearest dollar at the cash register 100% of funds in Rochester go directly to Channel One Food Bank.

"Because of the generosity of our Rochester customers, we have donated more than $250,000 to Channel One since March 2023," she said. "Hy-Vee will continue the challenge through 2024."

Jessica Sund, director of development and communications at Channel One Regional Food Bank and Food Shelf, said all that money collected at the Hy-Vee and Fresh Time locations gets used locally.

"It's an amazing amount of money," Sund said. "This particular partnership is amazing because it reaches the masses and it's an exmaple of how together we are mighty."

Sund said Hy-Vee has a national partnership with Feeding America, which helps keep the food bank full as it works with food shelves across the region.

"One thing that I think is important to realize is food insecurity does not exist in a vacuum," she said,

Sunda said people who use Channel One often are dealing with other finanicial troubles such as inflation taking a bite out of their budget or affordable housing issues.

"When you're talking about a working budget, so many people who live paycheck to paycheck, it's the groceries that's the first thing to suffer because you need to pay your rent and need your car to get to work," Sund said.

And the need is increasing. In February, the food shelf in Rochester saw 8,875 users. That number is 45% higher than last year.

So, please, Sund said, keep rounding up at the register. For 99 cents or less, you're making a difference.

