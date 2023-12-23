Are grocery stores open Christmas Day in RI? Liquor stores? Here's what's open and closed

As much as people try to avoid shopping on Christmas Day, every now and then you still need to get something, like a carton of milk or a coffee.

But what stores are open on Christmas Day in Rhode Island? Not many. By state law, most stores are required to be closed in the Ocean State, including grocery stores with more than six employees. And don't think about hopping the border to Massachusetts; they have similar blue laws on the books.

However, there are a few stores that stay open for those who find themselves in a pinch – mostly convenience stores, gas stations and chain coffee shops. By state law, flower shops, pharmacies with a pharmacist on site, video rental places and bakeries can also stay open for the holiday.

Are grocery stores open on Christmas Day in Rhode Island?

Per state law, grocery stores can't be open on Christmas Day. Whether it's Market Basket, Whole Foods, Dave's Fresh Marketplace, Stop & Shop, or Trader Joe's your regular grocery store won't be open, so you'll have to go to a convenience store instead. See below for a list of what's open.

Are liquor stores open on Christmas Day in Rhode Island?

No, you'll have to stock up on Christmas Eve. State law mandates liquor stores close on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. A 2021 law allowed liquor stores to be on New Year's Day.

What convenience stores and gas stations are open on Christmas?

No one is going to be running out of gas on Christmas Day. Gas stations and convenience stores will be open. See the list below of stores opening in Rhode Island.

Neon Marketplace will be open on Christmas Day.

Hours vary by location.

BP

Cumberland Farms

Exxon Mobil

Irving Oil

Neon Marketplace

Rusty Lantern Markets

Seasons Corner Market

Sunoco

Sam’s Food Store

Shell

7-Eleven

Is Dunkin' open on Christmas?

A Dunkin' Donuts store in Pawtucket. [The Providence Journal, file / Glenn Osmundson]

Dunkin' store hours vary by location, so customers can check the hours for their local Dunkin' using the Dunkin' app or their online store locator.

Is McDonald's open on Christmas?

McDonald's store hours vary by location. You can check the hours for your local restaurant here.

Is Starbucks open on Christmas?

Starbucks store hours vary by location. You can find hours for a specific store using the Starbucks app or here.

Is Taco Bell open on Christmas?

Hours vary by location, but you can check your local Taco Bell's hours here.

Is Popeyes open on Christmas?

Popeyes holiday hours vary by location, but you can check your local restaurant's hours here.

Is Burger King open on Christmas?

According to the company, holiday hours vary by location, so it is best to check with your local restaurant for its specific hours. You can find the closest restaurant to you using Burger King's store locator.

Open stores on Christmas Day in Rhode Island

Most stores are closed on Christmas Day, including staples Dollar General, Walmart, Target and grocery stores. Two are open.

CVS is open, but hours vary by location.

Walgreens is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in most locations.

Information for USA Today was used in this report.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Christmas Day 2023 RI: What's stores are open and closed?