What grocery stores are open on Easter? Here's where you can stop, hop and shop
With Easter Sunday on March 31, some grocery stores may close early or entirely for Easter, others will remain open for public shopping.
If you're missing a key ingredient for your Easter dinner, the Easter bunny needs a helping hand or you just need to get to the store, here are which grocery stores and businesses you can check out for anything you need.
Here's what we know about where you can stop, hop and shop during Easter.
Albertsons
Opens: 6 a.m.Closes: 10 p.m.
Costco
Costco will be closed for Easter and will reopen Monday, April 1.
Fry's
Opens: 6 a.m.Closes: 11 p.m.
Safeway
Opens: 6 a.m.Closes: 10 p.m.
Sam's Club
Sam's Club will be closed for Easter and will reopen Monday, April 1.
Sprouts
Opens: 7 a.m.
Closes: 10 p.m.
Target
Target will be closed for Easter and will reopen Monday, April 1.
Trader Joes
Opens: 8 a.m.Closes: 9 p.m.
Walmart
Opens: 6 a.m.Closes: 11 p.m.
Whole Foods
Opens: 7 a.m.
Closes: 6 p.m.
This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Grocery store hours for Easter in Arizona