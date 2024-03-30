What grocery stores are open on Easter? Here's where you can stop, hop and shop

With Easter Sunday on March 31, some grocery stores may close early or entirely for Easter, others will remain open for public shopping.

If you're missing a key ingredient for your Easter dinner, the Easter bunny needs a helping hand or you just need to get to the store, here are which grocery stores and businesses you can check out for anything you need.

Here's what we know about where you can stop, hop and shop during Easter.

Albertsons

Opens: 6 a.m.Closes: 10 p.m.

Costco

Costco will be closed for Easter and will reopen Monday, April 1.

Fry's

Opens: 6 a.m.Closes: 11 p.m.

Safeway

Opens: 6 a.m.Closes: 10 p.m.

Sam's Club

Sam's Club will be closed for Easter and will reopen Monday, April 1.

Sprouts

Opens: 7 a.m.

Closes: 10 p.m.

Target

Target will be closed for Easter and will reopen Monday, April 1.

Trader Joes

Opens: 8 a.m.Closes: 9 p.m.

Walmart

Opens: 6 a.m.Closes: 11 p.m.

Whole Foods

Opens: 7 a.m.

Closes: 6 p.m.

