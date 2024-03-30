Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    5,254.35
    +5.86 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    39,807.37
    +47.29 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,379.46
    -20.06 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,124.55
    +10.20 (+0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.11
    -0.06 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    2,254.80
    +16.40 (+0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    25.10
    +0.18 (+0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0797
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2060
    +0.0100 (+0.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2625
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.3030
    -0.0690 (-0.05%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    69,771.05
    +333.01 (+0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,952.62
    +20.64 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    40,369.44
    +201.37 (+0.50%)
     

What grocery stores are open on Easter? Here's where you can stop, hop and shop

Abigail Celaya, Arizona Republic
·1 min read

With Easter Sunday on March 31, some grocery stores may close early or entirely for Easter, others will remain open for public shopping.

If you're missing a key ingredient for your Easter dinner, the Easter bunny needs a helping hand or you just need to get to the store, here are which grocery stores and businesses you can check out for anything you need.

Here's what we know about where you can stop, hop and shop during Easter.

Albertsons

Opens: 6 a.m.Closes: 10 p.m.

Costco

Costco will be closed for Easter and will reopen Monday, April 1.

Fry's

Opens: 6 a.m.Closes: 11 p.m.

Safeway

Opens: 6 a.m.Closes: 10 p.m.

Sam's Club

Sam's Club will be closed for Easter and will reopen Monday, April 1.

Sprouts

Opens: 7 a.m.

Closes: 10 p.m.

Target

Target will be closed for Easter and will reopen Monday, April 1.

Trader Joes

Opens: 8 a.m.Closes: 9 p.m.

Walmart

Opens: 6 a.m.Closes: 11 p.m.

Whole Foods

Opens: 7 a.m.

Closes: 6 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Grocery store hours for Easter in Arizona

Advertisement