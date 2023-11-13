Which grocery stores are open Thanksgiving 2023? What to know about Kroger, Publix, Aldi, more

Thanksgiving is a holiday known for gathering families, friends and loved ones around turkey, stuffing and other delicious dishes.

It can also be a stressful time for those cooking those dishes or hosting the party.

If you need to pick up some last minute ingredients on your way to your Thanksgiving gathering, the good news is you'll have some options.

While some major stores, like Costco and Walmart, will be closed on the holiday, others, such as Kroger and Whole Foods, will be open, albeit with limited hours.

Here's everything you need to know about which stores will be open and closed on Thanksgiving in 2023.

Is Kroger open on Thanksgiving?

All Kroger family of companies will be open, however most stores will close in the early evening.

The Kroger family of stores includes:

Baker’s

City Market

Dillons

Food 4 Less

Foods Co

Fred Meyer

Fry’s

Gerbes

Jay C Food Store

King Soopers

Kroger

Mariano’s

Metro Market

Pay-Less Super Markets

Pick’n Save

QFC

Ralphs

Ruler

Smith’s Food and Drug

It is best to check with your local store for more specific information about their holiday hours.

Is Walmart open on Thanksgiving?

All Walmart stores will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Is Target open on Thanksgiving?

No, all Target stores will be closed on Thanksgiving this year.

Is Whole Foods open on Thanksgiving?

According to the company, many of its stores are open with modified hours on Thanksgiving. You can check your local store's hours here.

Are Costco and Sam's Club open on Thanksgiving?

Both Costco and Sam's Club will be closed on Thanksgiving this year.

Is Publix open on Thanksgiving?

All Publix stores will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Is Aldi open on Thanksgiving?

No, Aldi stores will be closed on Nov. 23 this year.

Is Trader Joe's open on Thanksgiving?

The company has not confirmed this year's hours, but locations were closed on Thanksgiving last year.

Is Winn-Dixie open on Thanksgiving?

No, Winn-Dixie stores will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Are pharmacies, like CVS and Walgreens, open on Thanksgiving?

Most CVS stores will be open regular hours, however some stores may be closed or have limited hours, the company told USA TODAY.

Most Walgreens stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

It is always best to check your local store's hours before going. You can find your local CVS here and Walgreens here.

Other grocery stores open on Thanksgiving

All grocery stores below will be operating under adjusted hours unless noted otherwise. It is always best to check with your local store and pharmacy hours before visiting.

Meijer: Open 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Safeway: Pharmacy may be closed or have adjusted hours

Albertsons: Pharmacy may be closed or have adjusted hours

Jewel-Osco: Pharmacy may be closed or have adjusted hours

ACME: Pharmacy may be closed or have adjusted hours

Shaw's: Pharmacy may be closed or have adjusted hours

Vons: Pharmacy may be closed or have adjusted hours

Tom Thumb: Pharmacy may be closed or have adjusted hours

Sprouts Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

