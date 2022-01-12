U.S. markets close in 5 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,744.13
    +31.06 (+0.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,391.29
    +139.27 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,293.21
    +139.76 (+0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,202.87
    +8.87 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.14
    +0.92 (+1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.50
    +5.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.10
    +0.29 (+1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1427
    +0.0055 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7300
    -0.0160 (-0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3695
    +0.0062 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8970
    -0.4130 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,860.11
    +1,957.65 (+4.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,048.89
    +34.56 (+3.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,560.69
    +69.32 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,765.66
    +543.16 (+1.92%)
     

Grocery TV Expands Reach in the Northeast including New York, Boston, and Philadelphia with Wakefern Partnership

·2 min read

The partnership adds 4,000 displays to the digital out-of-home (DOOH) network, giving brands more opportunities to reach their audience in grocery stores.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grocery TV today announced that they've added 4,000 point-of-sale displays to their digital advertising network by partnering with retail wholesaler, Wakefern Food Corporation, including prominent supermarkets: ShopRite, Price Rite, Price Chopper, and Ideal Food Basket. Grocery TV advertising is now available in all 50 states and expects to add 8,000 more displays by the end of 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Popspots)
(PRNewsfoto/Popspots)

"As an industry leader in grocery retail, Wakefern is an incredible partner for our network," says Marlow Nickell, CEO at Grocery TV. "We're excited to be working with them and to increase Grocery TV's presence in the Northeast including major cities like New York."

In just four years, Grocery TV partnered with nearly every major grocery wholesaler in the country. Major brands across all industries have leveraged their place-based digital advertising network to consistently reach their audience in high-traffic retail locations.

The company aims to make in-store retail media more accessible to brands. Their inventory is available on major supply-side platforms (SSPs)— allowing media buyers to easily launch, manage, and track the performance of their campaigns on demand-side platforms (DSPs) like The Trade Desk and Yahoo DSP similar to how they would online.

Grocery TV reached over 20 million people in 2021. This year, they'll continue to expand their network with the goal of making it easier for brands to leverage their place-based advertising in retail media or digital advertising campaigns.

About Grocery TV:

Grocery TV is the largest digital advertising network in U.S. grocery. Their vision is to help brands grow by making it easier for them to reach their target audiences in retail. Please reach out to Ashley Nickell (ashley@grocerytv.com) for press inquiries.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grocery-tv-expands-reach-in-the-northeast-including-new-york-boston-and-philadelphia-with-wakefern-partnership-301458882.html

SOURCE Grocery TV

Recommended Stories

  • Autodesk opened a new S.F. office in May. It's already abandoning it.

    Eight months after announcing it had leased a new office in the heart of downtown San Francisco, Autodesk Inc. is reversing course. The San Rafael software company (NASDAQ: ADSK) plans to close its new 117,000-square-foot office at 300 Mission St., according to a state regulatory notice last week and a company spokesperson. Autodesk also plans to close a portion of a San Rafael office, located at 3900 Civic Center, the  spokesperson said.

  • As inflation hits 7%, here's a list of industries the Biden administration is targeting

    Inflation has become one of the top economic issues in the U.S., and the Biden administration is acting accordingly with various policy actions.

  • Jamie Dimon Sees ‘Huge Pressure’ on Wages for First Time in His Life

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameHong Kong to Ban Transit Travelers From 150 Countries and TerritoriesStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapJamie Dimon said that, for the firs

  • U.S. business fears never ending liability from 'take-home' COVID-19 lawsuits

    As COVID-19 cases surge in the United States, businesses say they fear a California court ruling has increased the likelihood that companies will be sued for infections, even by people who are not employees or customers. The Dec. 21 ruling allowed a wrongful death lawsuit to proceed against See's Candies Inc, owned by Berkshire Hathaway, by the family of Arturo Ek of Los Angeles who died in April 2020 at 72 from COVID-19. See's employed his wife, Matilde Ek, who said she was infected by the coronavirus while working inches apart from sick coworkers, and then her husband caught it from her at home.

  • Exxon Mobil launches sale of U.S. shale gas properties -marketing document

    Exxon Mobil on Tuesday launched the sale of shale gas properties stretching across 27,000 acres in the Appalachian basin of Ohio, the company confirmed, part of an ongoing divestiture of U.S. assets. The top U.S. oil producer is marketing 61 wells that last year produced around 81 million cubic feet per day equivalent (mmcfd) of natural gas, according to a marketing document viewed by Reuters. The sale includes another 274 wells operated by other companies.

  • How Much Your Social Security Benefits Will Be If Your Income Is This Much

    How much will your Social Security benefits be in dollars if you have this much income now, before retirement?

  • Oil prices could hit $100 as demand outstrips supply, analysts say

    Oil prices that rallied 50% in 2021 will power further ahead this year, analysts predict, saying a lack of production capacity and limited investment in the sector could lift crude above $100 a barrel. Though the Omicron coronavirus variant has pushed COVID-19 cases far above peaks hit last year, analysts say oil prices will be supported by the reluctance of many governments to restore the strict restrictions that hammered the global economy when the pandemic took hold in 2020. "Assuming China doesn't suffer a sharp slowdown, that Omicron actually becomes Omi-gone, and with OPEC+’s ability to raise production clearly limited, I see no reason why Brent crude cannot move towards $100 in Q1, possibly sooner," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

  • Philips shares slide as shortages and recall hit profits

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Philips shares plunged more than 11% on Wednesday morning after the Dutch health technology company hiked the cost of its massive recall of ventilators and said earnings would take a big hit from global supply chain shortages. Comparable sales fell 10% on a yearly basis to 4.9 billion euros, Philips said, as hospitals had to postpone the installation of equipment due to a lack of parts. Van Houten said the supply chain problems had intensified over the fourth quarter, and were not expected to disappear in the first months of 2022.

  • U.S. oil producers ramp up fracking in sign of stronger output gains

    As oil prices have surged past $80 a barrel, U.S oil and gas producers are paving the way for faster production by expanding new well completions in the Permian Basin of west Texas and New Mexico, the country's top shale oil field, according to research data. The number of pressure pumping units at work in the Permian rose 5% in December, over the previous month, analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt and Co said. Pressure pumping is one of the last steps required to complete a well.

  • Supply Squeeze Risks Are Pushing Lithium Higher and Higher

    (Bloomberg) -- Lithium has burst into 2022 with a fresh price spike that hands electric-vehicle makers more warning of even sharper cost pressures to come.Most Read from BloombergEU Warns Repeat Boosters Could Weaken Immune SystemEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluDjokovic Admits Doing Photo Shoot With Covid, Paperwork ErrorCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Worst-Performing Bank Lent Billions to China EvergrandeSupplies of the mainstay bat

  • Jefferies Slides Most in Almost Two Years on Trading Decline

    (Bloomberg) -- Jefferies Financial Group Inc. shares slid the most in almost two years after the the firm said fixed-income trading revenue tumbled 50% from a year earlier.Most Read from BloombergEU Warns Repeat Boosters Could Weaken Immune SystemEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluDjokovic Admits Doing Photo Shoot With Covid, Paperwork ErrorCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Worst-Performing Bank Lent Billions to China EvergrandeThe fixed-i

  • WWE rival sues over alleged illegal wrestling monopoly

    (Reuters) -World Wrestling Entertainment Inc was sued on Tuesday by a smaller rival that accused it of violating federal antitrust law by monopolizing the professional wrestling market. MLW Media LLC accused WWE and its Chief Executive Vince McMahon of threatening content partners for doing business with MLW, to help protect its 85% share of the U.S. market for professional wrestling broadcasting rights. The Mamaroneck, New York-based plaintiff said WWE's interference in 2021 caused Vice TV to end talks to air new MLW content, and led to a 40% drop in ticket sales after Fox Corp's Tubi streaming service abandoned a licensing agreement the night before it was to be publicly announced.

  • VW sales hit 10-year low in 2021, BMW races ahead

    Volkswagen Group posted its lowest sales figures in 10 years in 2021 at 8.9 million deliveries, the carmaker said on Wednesday, and it said it expected supply chain conditions to remain volatile in the first half of this year. The Volkswagen brand saw an 8.1% drop in sales to just under 4.9 million units, with the biggest fall in China at 14.8%, although battery-electric vehicle sales in the country quadrupled. "Under unusually challenging circumstances, Volkswagen reached a satisfying sales result," sales and marketing chief Klaus Zellmer said.

  • Sources: Reata Pharmaceutical's build-to-suit HQ hits sublease market

    All 327,400 square feet of a Class AA building along Plano's Legacy Drive has hit the sublease market, according to sources.

  • JPMorgan’s Dimon: Unvaccinated workers ‘risk losing their jobs’

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Anjalee Khemlani discusses the latest on COVID-19 workplace vaccine rules as Citigroup and J.P. Morgan Chase announce they are cracking down on unvaccinated employees.

  • Column: At a subsidiary of a $4-billion corporation, these low-wage workers are striking for better pay

    A nearly three-month strike shows the determination of low-wage factory workers.

  • Top Oil and Gas Penny Stocks for Q1 2022

    These are the oil and gas penny stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q1 2022.

  • People-First Automation: How Koch Is Building the Plant of the Future

    People are passionate about many things: politics, gardening, craft cocktails and puppies. For Howard Elton, joy comes in the form of process control automation. “These are the systems that protect...

  • Robinhood to permanently shift most employees to remote working

    Online trading platform Robinhood Markets Inc said on Wednesday it plans to move a majority of its 3,400 employees to remote work permanently, joining a slew of top tech firms embracing a hybrid culture. The California-based company's move to adopt a 'remote first' approach, the plans for which were first shared with employees in December, will help create an accessible workplace, it said in a statement. "Being able to go primarily remote really means that now we can recruit and attract talent from almost anywhere," said Cynthia Owyoung, vice president of equity, inclusion and belonging at Robinhood.

  • 5 different types of financial planners, and which one might be right for you

    According to 2020 data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are more than 218,000 personal financial advisers, a profession that encompasses a broad range of skills including advising clients on financial plans, knowledge of tax and investment strategies, securities, insurance, pension plans and real estate. CFPs assist with creating and maintaining a financial plan and advise on selecting specific investments and helping their clients navigate divorce or prepare for retirement. To become a CFP, a bachelor’s degree is required along with university-level coursework through a CFP Board registered program, a board exam, and either 6,000 hours of professional experience related to financial planning or 4,000 hours of an apprenticeship.