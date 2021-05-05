U.S. markets closed

Grocery Workers in Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health to Receive Priority Access to COVID-19 Vaccines

UFCW 1518
·3 min read

NEW WESTMINSTER, British Columbia, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grocery workers in the Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health regions over the age of 18 are now eligible for early COVID-19 vaccination.

Grocery workers in these health regions, which span the Lower Mainland to Hope and parts of the central coast, will receive special information from their employers and their union about how they can register.

UFCW 1518 has been fighting for early vaccination for front-line workers since COVID-19 vaccines first became available. Many workers in industrial food settings and home care have already received their first doses of the vaccine. Now, workers in grocery and retail in the affected health regions will have one more layer of protection against COVID-19.

If you are a grocery worker in the Vancouver Coastal Health or Fraser Health regions, scroll down to learn how you can get your vaccine:

VANCOUVER COASTAL HEALTH

STEP 1: Register

  • To register, go to: https://www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca/s/?variant=frontline

  • On the registration page, enter your personal and contact information. You will need to enter a special access code. If you are a UFCW 1518 member working in a grocery store, we have sent the access code to your email, or you can get it from your employer.

  • Upon successful registration, you will receive a confirmation number followed by a text or email within 24 hours with a unique link for booking your vaccination.

STEP 2: Book

  • Use the link provided in your text or e-mail to visit the online booking page.

  • In the online booking process, select from a list of all the priority clinics available.

  • Book your appointment.

STEP 3: Attend your Appointment
Please bring with you:

  • Your driver’s license (or other government-issued photo ID)

  • Personal Health Number/BC Services Card, if you have one

  • Employee ID, paystub, or a letter from your employer

FRASER HEALTH

STEP 1: Book

Note: the above link is not supported in Internet Explorer

  • Enter your personal and contact information. You will need to enter a special access code. If you are a UFCW 1518 member working in a grocery store, we have sent the access code to your email, or you can get it from your employer. The access code needs to be entered twice and is case sensitive.

  • Choose the group you belong to (Other Priority Population)

  • In the fillable box identify: Grocery Store/Warehouse

STEP 2: Register

UFCW 1518 strongly recommends that all front-line workers get vaccinated against COVID-19. All COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and will help to protect you and your co-workers. Front-line workers are able to take three (3) paid hours off to attend their vaccine appointment.

UFCW Local 1518 represents more than 25,000 members working in the community health, hospitality, retail, cannabis, industrial, and professional sectors across British Columbia.

CONTACT INFORMATION
Lou Villahermosa, Press Secretary
UFCW 1518
604.786.0376 | communications@ufcw1518.com


