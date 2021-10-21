Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. Amends Private Placement to Increase Total Raise to up to $10,400,000

Boca Raton, FL, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) ("Grom" or the "Company"), the emerging social media and family entertainment company, today announced an increase to the total amount of its previously announced private placement of convertible notes and warrants. On September 14, 2021, L1 Capital Global Opportunities Master Fund (“L1 Capital”) purchased from the Company (i) a convertible note in the principal amount of $4,400,000, with a 10% original issuance discount, an 18-month maturity, and a conversion price of $4.20 per share, subject to adjustment, and (ii) warrants to purchase 813,278 shares of common stock, with an exercise price of $4.20 per share, subject to adjustment. The transaction documents for the private placement anticipated a second investment by L1 Capital in the amount of $1,500,000, subject to certain conditions. As of October 20, 2021, the amount for the proposed second investment has been increased to up to $6,000,000 for total gross proceeds to the Company of $10,400,000, subject to certain conditions being met. The second closing is subject to the Company obtaining shareholder approval, as required by Nasdaq’s rules, among other things. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the private placement for potential joint ventures, acquisitions or partnerships, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, acted as exclusive placement agent for the private placement.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) is a leading social media platform and original content provider of entertainment for children under 13 years of age, providing safe and secure digital environments for kids that can be monitored by their parents or guardians. The Company has four operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments (web portal and apps) that entertain children, let them interact with friends, access relevant news, and play proprietary games, while teaching them the importance of being a good digital citizen. The Company recently acquired Curiosity Ink Media, a company dedicated to cultivating family-friendly entertainment and original intellectual property (IP) development through films, TV series, and consumer products. The Company owns and operates Top Draw Animation, Inc., a leading supplier of premium animation production services which produces award-winning animation for some of the largest international media companies in the world. Grom Social Enterprises also includes Grom Educational Services, which has provided web filtering solutions for K-12 schools, government, and private business. For more information, please visit gromsocial.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the Company's private placement. No assurance can be given that the offering will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Marianne Romano

media.contact@gromsocial.com .

(818) 681-0849

Investor Contact:

John McNamara

john@tradigitalir.com

917-658-2602



