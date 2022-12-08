U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,963.51
    +29.59 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,781.48
    +183.56 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,082.00
    +123.45 (+1.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,818.29
    +11.39 (+0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.09
    +0.63 (+0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.60
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    23.29
    +0.04 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0556
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4910
    +0.0830 (+2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2229
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8020
    +0.1720 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,214.28
    +329.92 (+1.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    405.64
    +10.95 (+2.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,472.17
    -17.02 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,758.12
    +183.69 (+0.67%)
     

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. Prices $5.0 Million Public Offering

Grom Social Enterprises
·5 min read
Grom Social Enterprises
Grom Social Enterprises

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) (the “Company”), today announced the pricing of a public offering of 1,415,682 units (the “Units”) at a price to the public of $2.89 per Unit and approximately 314,422 pre-funded units (the “Pre-Funded Units”) at a price to the public of $2.889 per Pre-Funded Unit. Each Unit consists of one share of common stock and two warrants, each to purchase one share of common stock. The warrants will have an exercise price of $2.89 per share, are exercisable immediately upon issuance, and will expire five years following the date of issuance. Each Pre-Funded Unit consist of one pre-funded warrant and two warrants identical to the warrants in the Unit. The pre-funded warrant is exercisable for one share of common stock for $0.001 per share immediately until all of the pre-funded warrants are exercised. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about December 13, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC is acting as the sole book running manager for the offering.

The gross proceeds to the Company from the offering are expected to be approximately $5.0 million, before deducting the Underwriter’s fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include marketing and advertising, acquisitions and strategic partnerships, research and development of original content and technology, expansion of its intellectual property portfolio by investment, and other working capital and general corporate purposes.

The offering is being conducted pursuant to the Company’s registration statement on Form S-1, as amended (File No. 333-268278), previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that was declared effective by the SEC on December 8, 2022. A final prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, 590 Madison Avenue, 39th Floor, New York, NY 10022, Attention: Syndicate Department, or via email at syndicate@efhuttongroup.com or telephone at (212) 404-7002.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) is a growing social media platform and original content provider of entertainment for children under 13 years of age, which provides safe and secure digital environments for kids that can be monitored by their parents or guardians. The Company has several operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments (web portal and apps) that entertain children, let them interact with friends, access relevant news, and play proprietary games while teaching them about being good digital citizens. The Company owns and operates Top Draw Animation, which produces award-winning animation content for some of the largest international media companies in the world. The company owns an 80% stake in Curiosity Ink Media, which is a global media company that develops, acquires, builds, grows and maximizes the short, mid, and long-term commercial potential of Kids & Family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. Grom also includes Grom Educational Services, which has provided web filtering services for K-12 schools, government and private businesses. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at https://gromsocial.com or for investor relations information, please visit https://investors.gromsocial.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements about Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. activities that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues and any payment of dividends on our common stock, statements related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods, and other risks set forth in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including, but not limited to general stock market conditions. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in the expansion of our existing and new service lines, noting there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long-term. Additional service offerings may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s) based upon the various geopolitical locations where we will be providing services, the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein. Stockholders and potential investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements in this report are reasonable, we cannot assure stockholders and potential investors that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, a change in events, conditions, circumstances or assumptions underlying such statements, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Brooks Hamilton
MZ Group - MZ North America
(949) 546-6326
GROM@mzgroup.us

Media Contact:

Marianne Romano
Grom Social Enterprises/Curiosity Ink Media
(818) 681-0849
Romanomarianne@me.com


Recommended Stories

  • VIDEO: Mountain lion drags dog out of North Bay home

    Cracker is relieved her dog Sherman is alive and well with only minimal injuries. She say the mountain lion, though, remained nearby to watch them for another 30 minutes.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Lululemon, Costco, Docusign, Chewy, RH

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith breaks down the stocks trending in the after-hours trading session.

  • Winter is coming: The 'best country in the world' is planning to ban electric cars amid the energy crisis. Is it time to revisit oil stocks? Here are 3 big plays

    Wake up and smell the diesel.

  • ‘I didn't like his attitude’: Jim Cramer just blasted Jamie Dimon’s outlook on the US economy, says he has no tolerance for 'fear-mongering' — here are 2 bullish ideas

    Is it time to bet on a turnaround?

  • Why Amazon, Nvidia, and Snowflake All Gained Ground Today

    After falling for much of the week, the major stock market indexes were gaining ground early Thursday as investors digested the latest unemployment numbers. Last week's initial jobless claims suggest the Federal Reserve's campaign to combat inflation may finally be bearing fruit. Investors used that positive development as an excuse to buy up their favorite beaten-down tech stocks.

  • 15 Best Electric Car Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 best electric car stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Electric Car Stocks To Buy Now. The Electric Car Industry: An Analysis Electric car stocks are increasingly becoming a popular investment option as the […]

  • A 449,000% Return: Lessons From the Most Successful Investor You've Never Heard Of

    At age 51, Anne Schieber was broke and disillusioned. She had worked for the IRS for 23 years and was regarded as one of the agency’s top auditors. But she never got promoted and never earned more than $3,150 in a year. With half her life already behind her, her retirement prospects looked bleak. But Schieber had learned a powerful secret from years of studying the tax returns of America’s richest residents. Over the next 50 years, it earned her a 449,000% return — making Schieber one of the mos

  • 14 Best Marijuana Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 14 Best Marijuana Stocks To Buy Now. You can skip our detailed industry analysis and go directly to the 5 Best Marijuana Stocks To Buy Now. The cannabis industry is expected to undergo rapid changes in the coming years. One reason is the increasing awareness of the health benefits […]

  • J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 90% From Current Levels

    Investors searching for that feeling telling you market sentiment is shifting to a more positive outlook have been brought down to earth again. Following 2022’s market behavior to a tee, the recent rally has run into a brick wall. To wit, the S&P 500 notched 5 consecutive negative sessions over the last week with investors mulling over the prospect of a recession. Indeed, financial experts have been sounding the warning bells on the precarious state of the global economy. One of the doomsayers h

  • FTX, Crypto Collapse Costs Taylor Swift a Huge Payday

    Sam Bankman-Fried's ambition for celebrity endorsements might have snared the "Anti-Hero" singer, but she proved to be smarter than a lot of other famous people.

  • Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

    Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S. John Malone, the former CEO of Tele-Communications Inc., which AT&T Inc. purchased for more than $50 billion in 1999, has a

  • Why Shares of Nio and Other Chinese Stocks Are Rising Today

    Media reports suggest that Hong Kong could relax certain restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

  • Should You Liquidate Your Position in Rivian Automotive (RIVN)?

    Meridian Funds, managed by ArrowMark Partners, released its “Meridian Growth Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund returned -4.92% net compared to -0.12% return for the Russell 2500 Growth Index. In the quarter, market dynamics worked against the fund’s investment strategy. In […]

  • If you want to be really rich, use these 3 Warren Buffett trading techniques that no one ever talks about

    Buy and hold forever? Not always.

  • Why Summit Therapeutics Stock Is Skyrocketing This Week

    Shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SMMT) were skyrocketing 371.8% higher this week as of the market close on Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. This huge gain came after the company announced on Tuesday that it's licensing bispecific antibody ivonescimab from Chinese drugmaker Akeso. Akeso will retain the rights to market the therapy throughout the rest of the world, including China.

  • Why Boeing Shares Took Flight This Morning

    Shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA) were up more than 4% as of 10 a.m. ET today. Bank of America's Ron Epstein raised his price target to $190 from $165, Citibank analyst Jason Gursky initiated his coverage with a buy rating, and Wells Fargo analyst Matthew Akers raised his price target to $218 from $185. The price target hikes and buy recommendations are supported by an improving environment for Boeing Commercial Airplanes (BCA).

  • Costco Misses Earnings and Revenue Expectations

    Investors had been wary headed into Costco's first-quarter earnings after a weaker-than-expected November sales report.

  • Energy Transfer LP (ET) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Energy Transfer LP (ET) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • 2 Stocks in the Hot Seat Going into 2023

    There is a stark difference between broken stocks -- where a company's stock is plummeting but the business is still thriving -- and struggling businesses. Struggling businesses where the share price is down significantly might not be buying opportunities, considering the company's fundamental concerns.

  • Tesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With Twitter

    (Bloomberg) -- While Elon Musk is busy overhauling newly acquired Twitter Inc., Tesla Inc. is facing increasingly urgent issues and testing the faith of some of its chief executive’s biggest fans.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtTrump Claims Immunity