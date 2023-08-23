Gromutual Berhad (KLSE:GMUTUAL) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Gromutual Berhad (KLSE:GMUTUAL) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 9th of October to MYR0.01. This takes the dividend yield to 6.8%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Gromutual Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. However, Gromutual Berhad's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, EPS could fall by 7.6% if the company can't turn things around from the last few years. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 30%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The payments haven't really changed that much since 10 years ago. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. In the last five years, Gromutual Berhad's earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 7.6% per annum. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Gromutual Berhad will make a great income stock. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Gromutual Berhad that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

