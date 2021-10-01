U.S. markets close in 6 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,305.00
    -2.54 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,949.38
    +105.46 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,391.15
    -57.43 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,208.92
    +4.55 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.18
    +0.15 (+0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.20
    +3.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.51
    +0.47 (+2.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1604
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4810
    -0.0480 (-3.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3561
    +0.0085 (+0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9830
    -0.3070 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,124.08
    +3,912.58 (+9.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,160.88
    +78.80 (+7.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,035.03
    -51.39 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.59 (-2.31%)
     

Groome Industrial Service Group, an Argosy Portfolio Company, Acquires Expro Services, Inc.

·2 min read

WAYNE, Pa., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Argosy Private Equity, a lower middle market private equity firm, today announced the acquisition of Expro Services, Inc. by Argosy's portfolio company, Groome Industrial Service Group.

Argosy Private Equity Logo (PRNewsfoto/Argosy Private Equity)
Argosy Private Equity Logo (PRNewsfoto/Argosy Private Equity)

Groome provides industrial cleaning and maintenance via the following services: heat recovery steam generator ("HRSG") maintenance; refinery maintenance; hangar door and mechanical systems; surface preparation and coating; and industrial cleaning and support. Groome services over 180 customers in more than 30 states with a concentration in Virginia, New York, and New Jersey. Expro, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Wurtland, Kentucky, provides explosive cleaning services and specializes in removing hardened ash from coal-fired boilers used in power generation by utility companies. The Company also has a smaller location in Humble, Texas and with about 80 employees across both its locations.

The acquisition of Expro will further enhance the growth of Groome by providing increased cross selling opportunities related to explosive cleaning in the petrochemical industry. Expro will also continue to advance Groome's customer service, a key differentiator in power plant maintenance. Additionally, the acquisition of Expro will allow for penetration into the waste-to-energy market.

Integration is already underway. The Groome and Expro management teams, along with Argosy, are actively working on executing Argosy's Value Acceleration Methodology (VAM™) acquisition toolkit to integrate the operations, realize synergies between the companies, and continue to grow the combined company.

"We are excited to combine these two great niche businesses in the power generation space. Together they will create cross selling opportunities, in particular with KinetiClean for gas turbine HRSG tube cleaning. The integration of the two companies also offer synergies by uniting the two management teams and company cultures," said Jeff Bause, CEO of Groome.

"We are thrilled about the combination of Groome and Expro. We believe Expro's highly effective kinetic cleaning technology will be of significant interest to Groome's existing customer base," said Keven Shanahan, Partner, Argosy Private Equity.

About Argosy Private Equity

Argosy Private Equity, founded in 1990, specializes in providing capital and operating and financial expertise to lower middle market companies across a broad range of industries. Argosy partners with motivated management teams investing in companies with sustainable competitive advantages and attractive growth prospects. Argosy Private Equity is a division of Argosy Capital Group, Inc. ("Argosy Capital") together with Argosy Real Estate Partners, Argosy Credit Partners, Argosy Strategic Partners and Argosy Healthcare Partners. Argosy Capital is an investment adviser with approximately $1.9 billion of assets under management. All of the Argosy Capital funds focus on lower middle market investment strategies.

For further information, please visit: Argosy Capital: www.argosycapital.com

Contact:
Argosy Private Equity
Sarah Busch
sbusch@argosycapital.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/groome-industrial-service-group-an-argosy-portfolio-company-acquires-expro-services-inc-301389799.html

SOURCE Argosy Private Equity

Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stocks Are Tanking This Week

    Shares of Moderna were down 10.2% for the week as of the market close on Thursday. BioNTech stock closed 18.1% lower for the week, and Novavax's shares were tumbling 16.5%. Neither Moderna nor Novavax announced anything that would affect their share prices.

  • My 5 Favorite Stocks Right Now

    One of the best parts about being a contributor with The Motley Fool is that I get to spend lots of time learning about great companies. In no particular order, these five are Latch (NASDAQ: LTCH), Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), and Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON). Zoom is a videoconferencing tool, and its core product is called Meetings; it's what most people likely think of first when Zoom is mentioned.

  • At US$79.73, Is InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Worth Looking At Closely?

    InMode Ltd. ( NASDAQ:INMD ), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively...

  • Guardant Said to Weigh Deal For Diagnostics Firm NeoGenomics

    (Bloomberg) -- Guardant Health Inc. is exploring an acquisition of cancer diagnostics and testing firm NeoGenomics Inc., according to people familiar with the matter. NeoGenomics rose more than 13% on the news. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on

  • 4 Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 25,750% to 2,970,000% in 5 Years

    High-growth stocks have dominated Wall Street for more than a decade -- and with good reason. According to Wall Street's consensus estimates, these four stocks are forecast to increase sales by 25,750% to as much as 2,970,000% (that's nearly 3 million percent) over the next five years. A clinical-stage biotech stock angling for its first approved therapy is a perfect example of a business that could grow from a relatively small amount of non-recurring revenue to a considerably larger sum of recurring sales.

  • These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Soar Between 23% and 32%, According to Wall Street

    To use a car analogy, growth stocks are like Lamborghinis. Bristol Myers Squibb's (NYSE: BMY) shares are down slightly year to date. The consensus price target of $80 reflects a premium of nearly 32% to BMS' current share price.

  • Bitcoin surges 10%, leading cryptocurrency market rally

    Bitcoin rose above above $47,500 on Friday, with the top 20 cryptocurrencies almost all in the green, as El Salvador said it mined its first bitcoin using volcano energy, while the U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday that he has “no intention” to ban cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin (BTCUSD) was up 10% over the past 24 hours, recently trading at $47,572. Cardano (ADAUSD) and Binance Coin, the third and fourth largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, went up 7.5% and 11%, respectively, over the past 24 hours.

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman is smoking 'mentor' Warren Buffett with these income stocks

    This Buffett acolyte is beating Berkshire at its own game.

  • Chinese Real Estate Crisis Spreads to Sweden: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group’s financial woes have reached Sweden, with a unit of the company’s electric-vehicle arm in talks to find new backers after cutting 300 jobs. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in Lon

  • QuantumScape Competitor Seeks EV Battery Gold in Fool’s Gold

    Solid state battery technology company Solid Power announced an award to develop rechargeable EV batteries without costly cobalt and nickel.

  • 2 Semiconductor Industry Stocks With Unstoppable Dividend Growth

    The semiconductor industry is not well known for its dividend stocks. Instead, it has traditionally attracted investors through price growth, with profits and cash flow often coming later. Many companies have kept that promise and an increasing number of well-established chip stocks offer meaningful payouts.

  • Capital Gains and Capital Pains in the House Tax Proposal

    It hasn’t been noticed much, but proposed changes to capital-gains taxes have good news for some of the highest-earning Americans and bad news for those earning between $400,000 and $1 million. The good news, for the highest earners: The House Ways and Means Committee didn’t adopt the Biden administration’s proposal to raise the top rate on long-term capital gains to 43.4% for people with income of $1 million or more.

  • Bitcoin, ethereum rise as Venezuela launches digital currency

    The digital bolivar will use an SMS-based exchange system to facilitate payments and transfers between users.

  • Bitcoin Posts Biggest Increase Since July in a Matter of Minutes

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonBitcoin jumped, rising in a matter of minutes to its biggest daily gain since July, and other digital currencies surged in a shock rally that followed the larges

  • What's Going On With Naked Brand's Stock Today?

    Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) is trading lower Wednesday after the stock surged higher over the last week following positive commentary from the company's chairman and CEO, Justin Davis-Rice. Davis-Rice said Friday that Naked Brand Group had found an opportunity in clean technology. "I am happy to report that after extensive searching and due diligence, we believe we have found a disruptive opportunity in the clean technology sector. Due diligence on both sides is progressing and we belie

  • Why Macy's, Nordstrom, and Party City Just Crashed

    Tic-tac-toe, three in a row, shares of retail stocks Macy's (NYSE: M), Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN), and Party City Holdco (NYSE: PRTY) crashed in quick succession Thursday, and were trading down by 7.9%, 9.1%, and 12.4%, respectively, as of 1:54 p.m. EDT. You can probably blame another retail stock -- Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) -- for all of that. You see, there was no particularly bad news on the wires concerning Macy's, Nordstrom, or Party City Thursday.

  • The true difference between bitcoin and ethereum, according to Grayscale’s CEO

    Bitcoin and Ethereum are used for very different purposes that should be taken into account by investors, says Michael Sonnenshein, CEO of Grayscale Investments, which calls itself the world's largest cryptocurrency asset manager.

  • Dow Jones Falls; Pelosi Touts Infrastructure Progress, Congress Averts Shutdown; CarMax Plunges

    The Dow Jones fell, even as Nancy Pelosi touted infrastructure bill progress. Congress passed a bill that averted a government shutdown. CarMax plunged.

  • Here are five places to invest for income that Wall Street is overlooking, says Fidelity manager

    It's been a difficult decade, not just month, for income investors, with interest rates so low. Now, income investors confront not just low rates but high inflation.

  • Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) shareholders have earned a 17% CAGR over the last three years

    It hasn't been the best quarter for Barrick Gold Corporation ( TSE:ABX ) shareholders, since the share price has fallen...