Grooper Integrates with OpenAI's GPT APIs to Revolutionize Document Automation

·3 min read

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BIS, the creators of Grooper, the world's most advanced, innovative, and accurate intelligent document automation software, announced today that it has integrated OpenAI's GPT APIs to bring the transformative power of OpenAI's breakthroughs to its platform. The integration allows Grooper users to fully take advantage of GPT's advanced natural language processing capabilities to extract more accurate data than ever before.

Grooper's integration with OpenAI's GPT APIs is available now. For more information, join our upcoming webinar “How to Use ChatGPT + AI + Cloud OCR in Your Business Documents”. To register for this webinar, go to www.bisok.com/gpt. The webinar will take place on March 28, 2023, from 2:00 to 300 central time. Hosted by Tim McMullin, BIS Vice President of Sales, the live meeting will show how to use several AI advancements extract and enhance data in your business documents, and answer any quest

OpenAI's GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) technology is a state-of-the-art language model trained on a massive corpus of text data. It can be used for various natural language processing tasks, including text classification, summarization, extraction, and question-answering. By integrating with GPT, Grooper has revolutionized the knowledge worker's experience by offering its users access to the most advanced language capabilities available, enabling them to extract insights from their documents never before possible.

"We are thrilled to announce our integration with OpenAI's GPT APIs," said Dan Rotelli, CEO of Grooper. "The power of language AI is truly transformative, and we believe this integration will enable our users to unlock new levels of efficiency and insight in their document automation workflows."

The integration will enable Grooper users to leverage OpenAI's revolutionary natural language processing capabilities to automate aspects of document processing that are impossible to perform without this technology. This helps organizations streamline their document-intensive workflows, reduce manual labor, and improve accuracy and efficiency beyond systems that don't use OpenAI's breakthrough technology. When OpenAI releases the ChatGPT engine via an API, Grooper is positioned to utilize it immediately.

Grooper's integration with OpenAI's GPT APIs is available now. For more information, join our upcoming webinar, "How to Use ChatGPT + AI + Cloud OCR in Your Business Documents." To register for this webinar, go to www.bisok.com/gpt.

The webinar will occur on March 28, 2023, at 2:00 pm CST. Hosted by Tim McMullin, BIS Vice President of Sales, the live meeting will show how to use several AI advancements to extract and enhance data in your business documents as you've never seen before. Register to be part of the transformation.

About BIS, Inc.

BIS has empowered companies with powerful, groundbreaking IT and document data solutions for over 35 years. BIS has achieved national recognition with its intelligent document-processing platform, Grooper. Grooper is a platform for automating complex document workflows, including data extraction, document classification, and data integration. With over 35 years of experience in the document automation industry, Grooper is trusted by organizations worldwide to help them streamline their document-intensive workflows and improve efficiency. Learn more at www.grooper.com.

OpenAI is a research organization focused on creating safe AI for the benefit of humanity. They develop advanced AI technologies for applications in natural language processing, robotics, and healthcare. Their GPT technology (including ChatGPT) is a widely adopted, groundbreaking achievement. Learn more at www.openai.com.

Achieve Simplification by Humanizing Unstructured Data Using Intelligent Document Processing
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grooper-integrates-with-openais-gpt-apis-to-revolutionize-document-automation-301753791.html

SOURCE BIS, Inc.

