Discord music bot Groovy is going offline after YouTube crackdown

Devindra Hardawar
·Senior Editor
·1 min read

If you're a Discord user, there's a good chance you've benefitted from Groovy Bot, which lets people jam together with music from YouTube, Spotify and others. But it turns out Google didn't appreciate its ability to rip music out of YouTube. The company has sent a cease and desist letter to Groovy Bot's owners, The Verge reports, asking them to shut down within seven days. They're not putting up a fight: Groovy Bot will officially go offline on August 30th.

A YouTube spokesperson noted that Groovy Bot violated its terms of service, particularly because it modified the way YouTube worked and charge for the privilege. If Groovy Bot were merely free, it may have been able to live on. But it also offers a premium subscription starting at $3.99 a month, which unlocks a slew of useful features. 

The bot is currently installed on over 16 million Discord servers and has reportedly amassed more than 250 million users. Groovy Bot owner Nik Ammerlaan tells The Verge that around 98 percent of played tracks came through YouTube (naturally, because it's free). With one bot down, there's a good chance Google is also targeting the more popular Rhythm music bot. While the owner of that service claims it's not shutting down, its days are clearly numbered. 

Recommended Stories

  • President Biden is meeting with Apple, Google and Microsoft on cybersecurity

    President Biden will talk with Apple, Google, Microsoft and other tech firms to address the 'root causes' of cyberattacks.

  • Fitbit’s Charge 5 packs an ECG and stress response sensor

    The Charge 5 gets new sensors to measure your heart health and stress response.

  • Pint-sized 'Pac-Man' and 'PAW Patrol' arcade machines for kids are on the way

    The Arcade1Up Jr. machines each feature a trio of games.

  • You can now buy the $299 Oculus Quest 2 with 128GB of storage

    Facebook’s new 128GB model of the Oculus Quest 2 is now available to buy

  • California expands Activision Blizzard lawsuit to include temporary workers

    The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) has expanded the scope of its sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuit against Activision Blizzard to include temporary workers.

  • Zoom's latest update includes gesture-activated reactions on iPad

    Zoom's latest major update adds new features to meetings, chats and calls.

  • FCC proposes $5 million fine for activists behind election robocalls

    The FCC has proposed a $5 million fine against John M. Burkman and Jacob Alexander Wohl who allegedly tried to discourage people from voting by mail.

  • Samsung disables the Galaxy Z Fold 3's camera if you unlock its bootloader

    Samsung Galaxy Fold 3's camera will become inaccessible if you unlock its bootloader.

  • Netflix's next fan event is named 'TUDUM' after its signature sound

    The September 25th stream will include news, trailers and clips from more than 70 shows, films and specials.

  • 'Halo Infinite' is likely launching on December 8th

    After a year-long delay, Halo Infinite will reportedly arrive on December 8th.

  • OnlyFans Drops Planned Porn Ban, Will Continue to Allow Sexually Explicit Content

    OnlyFans dropped plans to ban pornography from its service, less than a week after the U.K. content-creator subscription site had announced the change citing the need to comply with policies of banking partners. On Wednesday, the company said it “secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community,” suggesting that it has new agreements with […]

  • Final vote delayed for Korea’s plan to ban Google and Apple in-app payment rules

    As Apple and Google continue to face increasing scrutiny over the rules they set for how third-party apps in their app stores charge for services, a significant development in that story is going down in South Korea. The final vote by all members of the National Assembly - required to pass and activate the proposal - which was expected to be held in a plenary session on the same day, was delayed until further notice.

  • S.Korea parliament committee votes to curb Google, Apple commission dominance

    A South Korean parliamentary committee voted on Wednesday to recommend amending a law, a key step toward banning Google and Apple from forcibly charging software developers commissions on in-app purchases, the first such curb by a major economy. Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google have faced global criticism because they require software developers using their app stores to use proprietary payment systems that charge commissions of up to 30%.

  • Facebook test brings voice and video calls back to its main app

    Facebook has started testing a feature that gives users a way to place voice and video calls from within the main app itself, according to Bloomberg.

  • Mint App Review

    Mint by Intuit is one of the most popular free personal finance apps among a wide array of such apps on the market. It lets you link all your accounts and can perform such tasks as reminding you when a … Continue reading → The post Mint App Review appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • TikTok signs partnership with Shopify to launch in-app shopping

    The deal will let viewers buy directly from the video-sharing platform.

  • Spotify's Podcasts Subscriptions service is now open to all US creators

    Spotify today is opening access to Podcast Subscriptions to all podcast creators in the U.S., after first launching the service for testing with a smaller number of creators back in April. Through Spotify’s podcast creation tool Anchor, podcasters of all sizes will now be able to mark select episodes as subscriber-only content, then publish them to Spotify and other platforms. Since launch, more than 100 podcasts have adopted subscriptions, Spotify says.

  • 12 Treehouse Airbnb Rentals Across the U.S. to Truly Get Away

    This Idaho-based treehouse Airbnb was built in the 50’s and is surrounded by a peaceful 13 acres of woods, with decor that is equal parts midcentury and woodsy. Fire up some burgers on the treehouse’s wood-fired grill while keeping your eyes peeled for elusive moose. $200, Airbnb. For the spiritually inclined, or those looking to get more in touch with their senses on their next getaway, the Secluded In-Town Treehouse has a “mind, body, spirit” theme: The sitting room is the “mind,” the bedroom is the “body,” and the hammock is the “spirit.”

  • Russia uses new hardware to target Navalny's anti-Kremlin app - experts

    Russia is using new digital hardware to target an online app that jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's team created to undermine the Kremlin at next month's parliamentary elections, cyber experts said. Navalny and his allies want to use the app and their website to organise a tactical voting campaign at the Sept. 17-19 vote to land a blow to the ruling United Russia party that dominates the political landscape. It is one of Navalny's few remaining levers after a crackdown banned his movement as extremist this summer.

  • South Korea set to curb Google, Apple commission dominance

    South Korea is likely to bar Google and Apple from requiring software developers to use their payment systems, effectively stopping them from charging commissions on in-app purchases, the first such curbs on the tech companies by a major economy. An amendment of the Telecommunications Business Act, dubbed the "Anti-Google law," that takes aim at app store operators with dominant market positions, is being considered by lawmakers in South Korea, who have pushed the issue of the commission structure since mid-2020. In a statement, Apple Inc said the bill "will put users who purchase digital goods from other sources at risk of fraud, undermine their privacy protections, make it difficult to manage their purchases."