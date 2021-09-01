The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of COIN, ZY and ANVS

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Coinbase Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the resale of up to 114,850,769 shares of its Class A common stock, whereby Coinbase began trading as a public company on or around April 14, 2021.

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Coinbase Global, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company required a sizeable cash injection; (2) the Company's platform was susceptible to service-level disruptions, which were increasingly likely to occur as the Company scaled its services to a larger user base; and (3) as a result of the foregoing Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/coinbase-global-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=19208&from=1

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)

This lawsuit is on behalf of investors who purchased ZY common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the documents issued in connection with the Company's April 2021 initial public offering.

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Zymergen Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) during the qualification process for the Company's optical film product, Hyaline, key customers had encountered technical issues, including product shrinkage and incompatibility with customers' processes; (2) though the qualification process was critical to achieving market acceptance for Hyaline and generating revenue, Zymergen lacked visibility into the qualification process; (3) as a result, the Company overestimated demand for its products; (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's product delivery timeline was reasonably likely to be delayed, which in turn would delay revenue generation; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/zymergen-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=19208&from=1

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)

Investors Affected: May 21, 2021 - July 28, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Annovis Bio, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Annovis's ANVS401 (Posiphen), an orally administrated drug which purportedly inhibited the synthesis of neurotoxic proteins that are the main cause of neurodegeneration, did not show statistically significant results across two patient populations as to factors such as orientation, judgement, and problem solving; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/annovis-bio-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=19208&from=1

