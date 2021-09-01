U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,525.00
    +4.50 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,381.00
    +41.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,584.75
    +2.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,276.00
    +4.80 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.56
    +0.06 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.00
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.94
    -0.07 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1805
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    +0.0190 (+1.48%)
     

  • Vix

    16.48
    +0.29 (+1.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3738
    -0.0017 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2200
    +0.2240 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,634.02
    -340.25 (-0.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,196.89
    +1.30 (+0.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,119.70
    -28.31 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,302.65
    +213.11 (+0.76%)
     

The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of COIN, ZY and ANVS

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Coinbase Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the resale of up to 114,850,769 shares of its Class A common stock, whereby Coinbase began trading as a public company on or around April 14, 2021.

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Coinbase Global, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company required a sizeable cash injection; (2) the Company's platform was susceptible to service-level disruptions, which were increasingly likely to occur as the Company scaled its services to a larger user base; and (3) as a result of the foregoing Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/coinbase-global-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=19208&from=1

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)

This lawsuit is on behalf of investors who purchased ZY common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the documents issued in connection with the Company's April 2021 initial public offering.

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Zymergen Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) during the qualification process for the Company's optical film product, Hyaline, key customers had encountered technical issues, including product shrinkage and incompatibility with customers' processes; (2) though the qualification process was critical to achieving market acceptance for Hyaline and generating revenue, Zymergen lacked visibility into the qualification process; (3) as a result, the Company overestimated demand for its products; (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's product delivery timeline was reasonably likely to be delayed, which in turn would delay revenue generation; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/zymergen-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=19208&from=1

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)

Investors Affected: May 21, 2021 - July 28, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Annovis Bio, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Annovis's ANVS401 (Posiphen), an orally administrated drug which purportedly inhibited the synthesis of neurotoxic proteins that are the main cause of neurodegeneration, did not show statistically significant results across two patient populations as to factors such as orientation, judgement, and problem solving; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/annovis-bio-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=19208&from=1

The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
The Gross Law Firm
15 West 38th Street, 12th floor
New York, NY, 10018
Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com
Phone: (212) 537-9430
Fax: (833) 862-7770

SOURCE: The Gross Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662318/The-Gross-Law-Firm-Announces-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-COIN-ZY-and-ANVS

Recommended Stories

  • BMO hikes price target again on S&P 500

    BMO Capital Markets Chief Investment Strategist Brian Belski joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest market action and earnings expectations.&nbsp;

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Chinese electric car manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock hopped 2.6% higher as of 12:45 p.m. EDT Tuesday after Bloomberg reported that Nio investors may have a second way to get rich. Because now they're going to own a piece of Lotus Cars. As Bloomberg advises, Lotus, the iconic British sports car maker that is majority-owned by China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, is raising $2.3 billion that it will use "to transform [itself] into an all-electric brand."

  • Warren Buffett is hanging on to these stocks for stable income — you could too

    Warren Buffett still likes these high-yield plays — maybe you should too.

  • 15 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks to buy today according to Jim Cramer. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer. There are few investors who have tasted success in other professions as well. Investing is a […]

  • Zoom stock just crashed — here's the simplest reason why

    Zoom shares just got roasted after earnings. Here's why.

  • Here's Why Support.com Stock Was Down Big Today

    Like GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings before it, the stock has attracted investor attention due to its high short interest. The last couple of years have seen a surge of new activity among retail investors, and that's paved the way for a massive short squeeze as the social media spotlight and emerging popular sentiment have prompted stock buyers to pour into beaten-down, out-of-favor companies in pursuit of explosive returns.

  • Why Canadian National Shares Surged Higher Today

    Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI) spiked as much as 10% higher on Tuesday after the railroad was dealt a blow to its effort to acquire rival Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU). Investors appear to be betting Canadian National will do just fine even if the deal doesn't get done. The U.S. Surface Transportation Board (STB), the regulator with oversight over railroad mergers, has rejected an application by Canadian National to establish a voting trust to help facilitate a deal with Kansas City Southern.

  • In the near-term you are looking at a choppier growth trajectory for Zoom: Analyst

    Matthew Niknam, Deutsche Bank Equity Research Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance to break down Zoom’s earnings report and outlook on growth for the company.&nbsp;

  • This Estimate of Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) Intrinsic Value will Give Investors a Better Basis for the Company

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by using the Excess Return Model. This approach is used for finance firms where free cash flow is difficult to estimate. Our goal will be to give investors a reference point of the value of the company and help them weigh recent events.

  • 10 New Reddit WallStreetBets Stocks On the Rise

    In this article, we discuss the 10 new Reddit WallStreetBets stocks on the rise. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 New Reddit WallStreetBets Stocks On the Rise. WallStreetBets, the Reddit forum with more than 10.8 million members, has become one of the hottest places in […]

  • 15 Best Pharmaceutical Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best pharmaceutical stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Pharmaceutical Stocks to Invest In. After the Covid-19 pandemic hit, the pharmaceutical industry rapidly began the process of developing and testing vaccines and medicines for […]

  • These 2 Hot Stocks Are Headed Skyward Tuesday

    Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) has become nearly a household name for many investors, but Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) is a relative newcomer. Shares of Virgin Galactic were higher by nearly 10% at midday on Tuesday. The space tourism specialist has had considerable business success in recent months, and although its stock hasn't always followed suit, analysts on Wall Street think now might be the right time to consider buying.

  • Why Digital Turbine Stock Was Flying Higher Today

    Shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS), a company specializing in app installation software, were flying higher today after it was announced it's being added to the S&P MidCap 400 index. Finance, Digital Turbine has a float of almost 87 million shares; that's the supply of shares out there to be bought and sold. When a stock is added to an index, like Digital Turbine to the S&P MidCap 400 index, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) begin purchasing shares so they can keep tracking the index's performance.

  • Why Shares of Acasti Pharma Slumped Tuesday

    Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ: ACST) fell by more than 18% in Tuesday trading. The company said that it had closed its merger with Grace Therapeutics; former Acasti shareholders now own 59% of the combined company. The second -- and more concerning -- part of the announcement was that the company would perform an 8-1 reverse split at the start of trading on Aug. 31.

  • Better Electric Vehicle Charging Stock: Volta or ChargePoint

    Volta is going public through a SPAC merger. Here's how it stacks up against established segment leader ChargePoint.

  • Why Pixelworks Stock Jumped 25% Today

    The stock rose as much as 26.4%, closing the day's action 24.6% higher. Roth Capital analyst Suji Desilva reiterated his buy rating on Pixelworks, boosting his price target from $5 to $10 per share. Desilva had a meeting with Pixelworks CFO Elias Nader and CEO Todd DeBonis, and he walked away with a stronger conviction in the company's business prospects.

  • Why RedHill Biopharma Stock Jumped on Tuesday

    An analyst on Wall Street thinks the company's commercial and development pipeline has been underestimated.

  • Cathie Wood Has Bought Komatsu Almost Every Day Since Mid-August

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood has been increasing her stake in Japanese construction machinery bellwether Komatsu Ltd. almost every day since the middle of this month. Wood’s Ark Autonomous Technology and Robotics ETF (ARKQ) bought American depository receipts of the excavator maker in most trading sessions since August 17, after selling some of the stock in May, according to Ark Investment Management’s daily trading data compiled by Bloomberg. Ark’s move into the company comes with the stock down

  • Zoom Events 'bullish opportunity' for company: Analyst

    Rishi Jaluria, RBC Capital Markets Software Equity Analyst, predicts a 'long runway for growth' for Zoom after earnings beat.

  • Cathie Wood’s New ETF Shuts Out Banking, Fossil Fuels and Vice

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood is getting ready to debut a new exchange-traded fund focused on transparency.Ark Investment Management’s Transparency ETF will closely follow an index that excludes industries including alcohol, banking, gambling and oil and gas, Wood’s company said in a filing on Tuesday. The top holdings in the 100-company gauge are largely tech and consumer firms such as Salesforce.com Inc., Microsoft Corp., Apple Inc., Nike Inc. and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. An old Ark favorite,