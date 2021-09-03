U.S. markets closed

The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of YMM, PHG and LIVE

4 min read
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Full Truck's securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with Full Truck's June 2021 initial public offering.

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Full Truck's apps Yunmanman and Huochebang would face an imminent cybersecurity review by the Chinese government; (2) the Chinese government would require Full Truck to suspend new user registration; (3) FTA needed to conduct a "comprehensive self-examination of any cybersecurity risks"; (4) Full Truck needed to "continue to improve its cybersecurity systems and technology capabilities"; and (5) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/full-truck-alliance-co-ltd-loss-submission-form/?id=19329&from=1

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG)

Investors Affected : February 25, 2020 - June 11, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Koninklijke Philips NV. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Philips had deficient product manufacturing controls or procedures; (ii) as a result, the Company's Bi-Level PAP and CPAP devices and mechanical ventilators were manufactured using hazardous materials; (iii) accordingly, the Company's sales revenues from the foregoing products were unsustainable; (iv) the foregoing also subjected the Company to a substantial risk of a product recall, in addition to potential legal and/or regulatory action; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/koninklijke-philips-n-v-loss-submission-form/?id=19329&from=1

Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE)

Investors Affected : December 28, 2016 - August 3, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Live Ventures Incorporated. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: 1) Live's earnings per share for FY 2016 was actually only $6.33 per share; (2) the Company used an artificially low share count to boost the earnings per share by 40%; (3) Live had overstated pretax income for fiscal 2016 by 20% by including $915,500 of "other income" related to certain amendments that were not negotiated until after the close of the fiscal year; (4) Live's acquisition of ApplianceSmart did not close during first quarter 2017; (5) using December 30, 2017 as the "acquisition date" and recognizing income therefrom did not conform to generally accepted accounting principles; (6) by falsely stating that the acquisition closed during the quarter, Live recognized bargain purchase gain, which enabled the Company to report positive net income in what would otherwise have been an unprofitable quarter; (7) between fiscal 2016 and fiscal 2018, Live's CEO received approximately 94% more in compensation than was disclosed to investors; and (8) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/live-ventures-incorporated-loss-submission-form/?id=19329&from=1

The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
The Gross Law Firm
15 West 38th Street, 12th floor
New York, NY, 10018
Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com
Phone: (212) 537-9430
Fax: (833) 862-7770

SOURCE: The Gross Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662660/The-Gross-Law-Firm-Announces-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-YMM-PHG-and-LIVE

