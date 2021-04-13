The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of IQDNX, XL and RIDE
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2021 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.
Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Institutional Class (NASDAQ:IQDNX)
Investors Affected : December 21, 2018 - February 22, 2021
A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Institutional Class. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Infinity Q's Chief Investment Officer made adjustments to certain parameters within the third-party pricing model that affected the valuation of the swaps held by the Fund; (2) consequently, Infinity Q would not be able to calculate NAV correctly; (3) as a result, the previously reported NAVs were unreliable; (4) because of the foregoing, the Fund would halt redemptions and liquidate its assets; and (5) as a result, the Prospectuses were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.
Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/infinity-q-diversified-alpha-fund-loss-submission-form/?id=14607&from=1
XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)
Investors Affected : October 2, 2020 - March 2, 2021
A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in XL Fleet Corp. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) XL Fleet's salespeople were pressured to inflate their sales pipelines to boost the Company's reported sales and backlog; (2) at least 18 of the 33 customers that XL featured were inactive and had not placed an order since 2019; (3) XL's technology had been materially overstated and offered only 5% to 10% of fleet savings; (4) XL lacks the supply chain and engineers to roll out new products on the announced timelines; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/xl-fleet-corp-loss-submission-form/?id=14607&from=1
Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ:RIDE)
Investors Affected : August 3, 2020 - March 24, 2021
A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Lordstown Motors Corp. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's purported pre-orders were non-binding; (ii) many of the would-be customers who made these purported pre-orders lacked the means to make such purchases and/or would not have credible demand for Lordstown's Endurance; (iii) Lordstown is not and has not been "on track" to commence production of the Endurance in September 2021; (iv) the first test run of the Endurance led to the vehicle bursting into flames within 10 minutes; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/lordstown-motors-corp-loss-submission-form/?id=14607&from=1
