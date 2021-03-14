The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of APA, VLDR and PLUG
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2021 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.
Apache Corporation (NASDAQ: APA)
Investors Affected : September 7, 2016 - March 13, 2020
A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Apache Corporation. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Apache intentionally used unrealistic assumptions regarding the amount and composition of available oil and gas in Alpine High; (ii) Apache did not have the proper infrastructure in place to safely and/or economically drill and/or transport those resources even if they existed in the amounts purported; (iii) these misleading statements and omissions artificially inflated the value of the Company's operations in the Permian Basin; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/apache-corporation-loss-submission-form/?id=13634&from=1
Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR)
Investors Affected : November 9, 2020 - February 19, 2021
A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) certain of Velodyne's directors had failed to operate with respect, honesty, integrity, and candor in their dealings with the Company's officers and directors; (2) the Company was investigating the foregoing matters; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/velodyne-lidar-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=13634&from=1
Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG)
Investors Affected : November 9, 2020 - March 1, 2021
A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Plug Power Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1 the Company would be unable to timely file its 2020 annual report due to delays related to the review of classification of certain costs and the recoverability of the right to use assets with certain leases; (2) the Company was reasonably likely to report material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/plug-power-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=13634&from=1
The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
The Gross Law Firm
15 West 38th Street, 12th floor
New York, NY, 10018
Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com
Phone: (212) 537-9430
Fax: (833) 862-7770
SOURCE: The Gross Law Firm
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/635328/The-Gross-Law-Firm-Announces-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-APA-VLDR-and-PLUG