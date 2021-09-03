U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,537.75
    +2.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,429.00
    +5.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,611.00
    +10.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,304.60
    +3.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.67
    -0.32 (-0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.90
    +3.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    +0.05 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1888
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2940
    -0.0080 (-0.61%)
     

  • Vix

    16.41
    +0.30 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3844
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8800
    -0.0700 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,803.89
    -841.60 (-1.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,278.15
    -12.36 (-0.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,163.90
    +14.06 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,689.11
    +145.60 (+0.51%)
     

The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of JRVR, CRMD and SPPI

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Investors Affected: August 1, 2019 - May 5, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) James River had not adequately reserved for its Uber policies; (2) James River was using an incorrect methodology for setting reserves that materially understated the Company's true exposure to Uber claims; (3) as a result, James River was forced to increase its unfavorable reserves in subsequent quarters even after cancelling the Uber policies; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about James River's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/james-river-group-holdings-ltd-loss-submission-form/?id=19330&from=1

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD)

Investors Affected: July 8, 2020 - May 13, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in CorMedix Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) deficiencies existed with respect to an investigational drug product, DefenCath's, manufacturing process and/or at the facility responsible for manufacturing DefenCath; (ii) in light of the foregoing deficiencies, the Food and Drug Administration was unlikely to approve the DefenCath new drug application for catheter-related bloodstream infections in its present form; (iii) Defendants had downplayed the true scope of the deficiencies with DefenCath's manufacturing process and/or at the facility responsible for manufacturing DefenCath; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/cormedix-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=19330&from=1

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Investors Affected: December 27, 2018 - August 5, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the ROLONTIS, an investigational granulocyte-colony stimulating factor analog, manufacturing facility maintained deficient controls and/or procedures; (ii) the foregoing deficiencies decreased the likelihood that the Food and Drug Administration would approve the ROLONTIS biologics license application ("BLA") in its current form; (iii) Spectrum had therefore materially overstated the ROLONTIS BLA's approval prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/spectrum-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=19330&from=1

The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
The Gross Law Firm
15 West 38th Street, 12th floor
New York, NY, 10018
Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com
Phone: (212) 537-9430
Fax: (833) 862-7770

SOURCE: The Gross Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662666/The-Gross-Law-Firm-Announces-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-JRVR-CRMD-and-SPPI

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Bounced Back Today

    Nio isn't the only automaker dealing with the chip shortage, and it may be having less of an impact than some first thought.

  • Why Globalstar Stock Just Popped 9%

    What happened Shares of satellite communications company Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) jumped 9.5% as of 9:45 a.m. EDT Thursday -- but don't get too excited. It seems this pop was inspired by kind of a nonevent.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Growth Leads Market Rally As Facebook, Google Fall; Jobs Report Looms

    Facebook and Google curbed market gains Thursday but growth fared well. DocuSign earnings were in focus late.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks in August?

    Pullbacks have translated into lower prices, but not every lower-priced name is worth purchasing just yet.

  • Broadcom CEO Says He’s Sacrificing Sales to Avoid a Future Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- When Broadcom Inc. reported slower sales growth than some of its peers on Thursday, Chief Executive Officer Hock Tan gave a surprising reason: It was on purpose. Even with demand for its chips surging, the company is tightly controlling which orders it fills, he said on a conference call Thursday following Broadcom’s third-quarter report. The idea is to sacrifice some current sales to avoid creating a glut in the future. “We can show bigger numbers, but that means we will build in

  • Bonds Are Trash, Says Bond King Bill Gross. Stocks Could Be Next Too.

    PIMCO founder sees yields rising to the point that bond funds are "new contenders for the investment garbage can."

  • These Earnings Winners Are Up Over 10% After Hours Thursday

    Several stock market indexes finished at record levels, but that wasn't the end of the good news.

  • Why Smith & Wesson Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of gunsmith Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) swooned 11.7% as of 1:40 p.m. EDT Thursday, despite beating earnings projections in last night's fiscal first-quarter report. Instead of the $1.29 per share Wall Street analysts had forecast, Smith & Wesson earned $1.57. Smith & Wesson also reported "record Q1 net sales" for the quarter, up 19.5% year over year to $274.6 million, which in combination with a monster 710 basis point increase in gross profit margin on those sales resulted in the huge net profit on the bottom line.

  • Why Asana Shares Were Flying High on Thursday

    Shares of Asana (NYSE: ASAN) are soaring today, up by 15.6% as of 3:47 p.m. EDT. Investors are showing their appreciation for the workplace software solutions provider's solid fiscal Q2 2022 performance. Asana published those quarterly results after market hours Wednesday, revealing that it earned $89.5 million in revenue -- a 72% year-over-year increase.

  • Here's Why Support.com Stock Skyrocketed 291% Last Month

    Shares of Support.com (NASDAQ: SPRT) surged 291% in August, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The beaten-down tech and customer support stock soared after it became the latest short squeeze target favored by Reddit's WallStreetBets discussion board. It's been the year of the meme stock, and a surprising number of 2021's best-performing equities owe their incredible performances to short squeezes and meme momentum aided by investing-focused social media communities.

  • Why ChargePoint Stock Soared Today

    Electric vehicle charging network company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) reported its fiscal 2022 second-quarter results last night, and investors cheered the news. ChargePoint is one of several companies that recently went public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) projecting significant growth in its business. Investors jumped in trying to get a piece of the rapidly growing electric vehicle sector.

  • C3 AI exceeds its Q1 FY22 earnings estimates

    Tom Siebel, C3 AI Chairman and CEO joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel with the latest news on C3 AI’s Q1 earnings.

  • Is $1 Million Enough To Retire? 3 Funds Boost Income Over $100,000

    Is $1 million enough to retire on? You might doubt it. But $1 million in these 3 mutual funds can lift your yearly retirement income over $100,000.

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in September

    Among the veritable sea of fast-growing cannabis stocks are three that should be avoided like the plague in September. In March, I effectively referred to Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) as the worst cannabis stock money could buy. Sundial has one thing going for it: cash.

  • Why Oscar Health Stock Was on Fire Thursday

    Oscar Health (NYSE: OSCR) was hardly a grouch of a stock on Thursday. The next-generation health insurance company's shares closed more than 16% higher on the day, thanks to a positive research note from a noted investment bank. Early Thursday morning, Credit Suisse analyst Jonathan Yong assumed coverage on Oscar Health stock.

  • Yale’s Endowment Has Just 2% in U.S. Stocks. Don’t Expect Major Changes Under the New Investment Chief.

    Yale recently named Matthew Mendelsohn, who has worked at the endowment since 2007, to succeed David Swensen as chief investment officer.

  • Why these Cathie Wood growth stocks are set up for a September surge

    The ace stock picker believes these stocks still have a significant amount of upside.

  • Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX) adds CN¥37m to market cap in the past 7 days, though investors from a year ago are still down 88%

    This month, we saw the Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. ( NASDAQ:METX ) up an impressive 83%. But that isn't much...

  • Bitcoin Is Up, But The No. 3 Cryptocurrency Hits New High

    The world's third-largest cryptocurrency, Cardano, hit a new high amid a rebound in digital currencies.

  • Got $5,000? These 2 Dividend Stocks Are Dirt Cheap Buys

    Healthcare company Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) and oil and gas stock Suncor Energy (NYSE: SU) are two incredibly cheap dividend investments that you can buy and hold. Pennsylvania-based Viatris was born last year when healthcare giant Pfizer spun off its Upjohn business (which contained many of its legacy products), which then joined with another healthcare company, Mylan. Although the business has been incurring losses for the past three quarters, Viatris has reported free cash flow of $1.3 billion over the trailing 12 months.