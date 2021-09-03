The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of JRVR, CRMD and SPPI

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Investors Affected: August 1, 2019 - May 5, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) James River had not adequately reserved for its Uber policies; (2) James River was using an incorrect methodology for setting reserves that materially understated the Company's true exposure to Uber claims; (3) as a result, James River was forced to increase its unfavorable reserves in subsequent quarters even after cancelling the Uber policies; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about James River's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/james-river-group-holdings-ltd-loss-submission-form/?id=19330&from=1

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD)

Investors Affected: July 8, 2020 - May 13, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in CorMedix Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) deficiencies existed with respect to an investigational drug product, DefenCath's, manufacturing process and/or at the facility responsible for manufacturing DefenCath; (ii) in light of the foregoing deficiencies, the Food and Drug Administration was unlikely to approve the DefenCath new drug application for catheter-related bloodstream infections in its present form; (iii) Defendants had downplayed the true scope of the deficiencies with DefenCath's manufacturing process and/or at the facility responsible for manufacturing DefenCath; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Story continues

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/cormedix-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=19330&from=1

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Investors Affected: December 27, 2018 - August 5, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the ROLONTIS, an investigational granulocyte-colony stimulating factor analog, manufacturing facility maintained deficient controls and/or procedures; (ii) the foregoing deficiencies decreased the likelihood that the Food and Drug Administration would approve the ROLONTIS biologics license application ("BLA") in its current form; (iii) Spectrum had therefore materially overstated the ROLONTIS BLA's approval prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/spectrum-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=19330&from=1

The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com

Phone: (212) 537-9430

Fax: (833) 862-7770

SOURCE: The Gross Law Firm





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/662666/The-Gross-Law-Firm-Announces-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-JRVR-CRMD-and-SPPI



