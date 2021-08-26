The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of CRMD, OTLY and AHCO

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD)

Investors Affected : July 8, 2020 - May 13, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in CorMedix Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) deficiencies existed with respect to an investigational drug product, DefenCath's, manufacturing process and/or at the facility responsible for manufacturing DefenCath; (ii) in light of the foregoing deficiencies, the Food and Drug Administration was unlikely to approve the DefenCath new drug application for catheter-related bloodstream infections in its present form; (iii) Defendants had downplayed the true scope of the deficiencies with DefenCath's manufacturing process and/or at the facility responsible for manufacturing DefenCath; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/cormedix-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=18971&from=1

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Investors Affected : May 20, 2021 - July 15, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Oatly Group AB. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Oatly overinflated its gross margins, revenue, capital expenditure, and market share financial metrics; (b) the Company overstated its sustainability practices and impact; (c) the Company exaggerated its growth in China; and (c) as a result of the foregoing, Oatly's statements about its operations, business, and prospects were misleading during the Class Period.

Story continues

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/oatly-group-ab-loss-submission-form/?id=18971&from=1

AdaptHealth Corp. f/k/a DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Investors Affected : November 11, 2019 - July 16, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in AdaptHealth Corp f/k/a DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) AdaptHealth had misrepresented its organic growth trajectory by retroactively inflating past organic growth numbers without disclosing the changes, in violation of Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; (ii) accordingly, the Company had materially overstated its financial prospects; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/adapthealth-corp-f-k-a-dfb-healthcare-acquisitions-corp-loss-submission-form/?id=18971&from=1

