The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of IRTC, FUBO and VLDR
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2021 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.
iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)
Investors Affected : August 4, 2020 - January 28, 2021
A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) iRhythm's business would suffer as a result of the CMS' rulemaking; (2) reimbursement rates would in fact plummet; (3) a lack of national pricing in the CMS rule and fee schedule would cause uncertainty and weakness in the Company's business; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times
Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/irhythm-technologies-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=14194&from=1
fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)
Investors Affected : March 23, 2020 - January 4, 2021
A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in fuboTV Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (ii) Fubo offering of products was subject to undisclosed cost escalations; (iii) Fubo could not successfully compete and perform as sports book operator and could not capitalize on its only sports wagering opportunity; (iv) Fubo's data and inventory was not differentiated to allow Fubo to achieve long-term advertising growth goals and forecasts; (v) Fubo's valuation was overstated in light of its total revenue and subscription levels; (vi) the acquisition of Balto Sport did not provide the stated synergies, internal expertise, and did not expand the Company's addressable market into online sports wagering; and as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.
Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/fubotv-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=14194&from=1
Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)
Investors Affected : July 2, 2020 - March 17, 2021
A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) certain of Velodyne's directors had failed to operate with respect, honesty, integrity, and candor in their dealings with the Company's officers and directors; (2) the Company was investigating the foregoing matters; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/velodyne-lidar-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=14194&from=1
The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
The Gross Law Firm
15 West 38th Street, 12th floor
New York, NY, 10018
Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com
Phone: (212) 537-9430
Fax: (833) 862-7770
SOURCE: The Gross Law Firm
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/638048/The-Gross-Law-Firm-Announces-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-IRTC-FUBO-and-VLDR