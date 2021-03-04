The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TCDA, APA and REGI

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2021 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Investors Affected: September 4, 2019 - October 28, 2020

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Tricida, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Tricida's NDA for veverimer was materially deficient; (ii) accordingly, it was foreseeably likely that the FDA would not accept the NDA for veverimer; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/tricida-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=13302&from=1

Apache Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)

Investors Affected: September 7, 2016 - March 13, 2020

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Apache Corporation. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Apache intentionally used unrealistic assumptions regarding the amount and composition of available oil and gas in Alpine High; (ii) Apache did not have the proper infrastructure in place to safely and/or economically drill and/or transport those resources even if they existed in the amounts purported; (iii) these misleading statements and omissions artificially inflated the value of the Company's operations in the Permian Basin; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/apache-corporation-loss-submission-form/?id=13302&from=1

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Investors Affected: May 3, 2018 - February 25, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) due to failures in the diesel additive system, petroleum diesel was not periodically added to certain loads by the Company and was instead added by the Company's customers; (2) as a result, Renewable Energy was not the proper claimant for certain BTC payments on biodiesel it sold between January 1, 2017 and September 30, 2020; (3) as a result, Renewable Energy's revenue and net income were overstated for certain periods; (4) there was a material weakness in the Company's internal control over financial reporting related to the purchase and use of the petroleum diesel gallons when blending with biodiesel; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/renewable-energy-group-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=13302&from=1

