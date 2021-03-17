The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of BLUE, MPLN and IQDNX

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2021 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Investors Affected: May 11, 2020 - November 4, 2020

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in bluebird bio, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) data supporting bluebird's BLA submission for LentiGlobin for SCD was insufficient to demonstrate drug product comparability; (ii) Defendants downplayed the foreseeable impact of disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's BLA submission schedule for LentiGlobin for SCD, particularly with respect to manufacturing; (iii) as a result of all the foregoing, it was foreseeable that the Company would not submit the BLA for LentiGlobin for SCD in the second half of 2021; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/bluebird-bio-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=13743&from=1

Multiplan Corporation F/K/A Churchill Capital Corp. Iii (NYSE:MPLN)

Investors Affected: July 12, 2020 - November 10, 2020

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Multiplan Corporation F/K/A Churchill Capital Corp Iii. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) MultiPlan was losing tens of millions of dollars in sales and revenues to Naviguard, a competitor created by one of MultiPlan's largest customers, UnitedHealthcare, which threatened up to 35% of the Company's sales and 80% of its levered cash flows by 2022; (b) sales and revenue declines in the quarters leading up to the Merger were not due to "idiosyncratic" customer behaviors as represented, but rather due to a fundamental deterioration in demand for MultiPlan's services and increased competition, as payors developed competing services and sought alternatives to eliminating excessive healthcare costs; (c) MultiPlan was facing significant pricing pressures for its services and had been forced to materially reduce its take rate in the lead up to the Merger by insurers, who had expressed dissatisfaction with the price and quality of MultiPlan's services and balanced billing practices, causing the Company's to cut its take rate by up to half in some cases; (d) as a result of (a)-(c) above, MultiPlan was set to continue to suffer from revenues and earnings declines, increased competition and deteriorating pricing dynamics following the Merger; (e) as a result of (a)-(d) above, MultiPlan was forced to seek continued revenue growth and to improve its competitive positioning through pricey acquisitions, including through the purchase of HST for $140 million at a premium price from a former MultiPlan executive only one month after the Merger; and (f) as a result of (a)-(e) above, Churchill III investors had grossly overpaid for the acquisition of MultiPlan in the Merger, and MultiPlan's business was worth far less than represented to investors.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/multiplan-corporation-f-k-a-churchill-capital-corp-iii-loss-submission-form/?id=13743&from=1

Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Institutional Class (NASDAQ:IQDNX)

Investors Affected: December 21, 2018 - February 22, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Institutional Class. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Infinity Q's Chief Investment Officer made adjustments to certain parameters within the third-party pricing model that affected the valuation of the swaps held by the Fund; (2) consequently, Infinity Q would not be able to calculate NAV correctly; (3) as a result, the previously reported NAVs were unreliable; (4) because of the foregoing, the Fund would halt redemptions and liquidate its assets; and (5) as a result, the Prospectuses were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/infinity-q-diversified-alpha-fund-loss-submission-form/?id=13743&from=1

