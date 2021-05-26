The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of CS, ARRY and WISH
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.
Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)
Investors Affected : October 29, 2020 - March 31, 2021
A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Credit Suisse Group AG. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: defendants concealed material defects in the Company's risk policies and procedures and compliance oversight functions and efforts to allow high-risk clients to take on excessive leverage, including Greensill Capital ("Greensill") and Archegos Capital Management ("Archegos"), exposing the Company to billions of dollars in losses.
Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/credit-suisse-group-ag-loss-submission-form/?id=16199&from=1
Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)
This lawsuit is on behalf of investors who purchased ARRY: (a) between October 14, 2020, and May 11, 2021, inclusive and (b) pursuant, or traceable, or both, to: (i) the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's October 2020 initial public offering; or (ii) the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's December 2020 offering; or (iii) any combination of the initial public offering, December 2020 offering, or March 2021 offering.
A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Array Technologies, Inc. Defendants repeatedly and consistently painted a materially misleading picture of the Company's business and prospects that did not reflect rising steel and freight costs. After the October 2020 initial public offering, the December 2020 offering and the March 2021 offering, and subsequent to the class period, Array disclosed that it was experiencing increases in steel prices and substantial increases in the cost of both ocean and truck freight that in turn were having a material impact on its margins for the foreseeable future. This caused Array to miss profit expectations and withdraw its full-year outlook. As a result of Defendants' wrongful acts and omissions and the precipitous decline in the market value of the Company's securities, shareholders have suffered significant losses and damages.
Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/array-technologies-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=16199&from=1
Contextlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)
This lawsuit is on behalf of investors who purchased WISH pursuant or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with ContextLogic's December 16, 2020 initial public stock offering or between December 16, 2020 and May 12, 2021.
A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Contextlogic Inc. In the registration statement and prospectus used to conduct the initial public offering and throughout the class period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements about the strength of ContextLogic's business operations and financial prospects by overstating its then-present monthly active users ("MAUs") and MAU growth trends.
Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/contextlogic-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=16199&from=1
The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
The Gross Law Firm
15 West 38th Street, 12th floor
New York, NY, 10018
Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com
Phone: (212) 537-9430
Fax: (833) 862-7770
SOURCE: The Gross Law Firm
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/649139/The-Gross-Law-Firm-Announces-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-CS-ARRY-and-WISH