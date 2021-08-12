U.S. markets open in 3 hours 24 minutes

The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ATHA, RKT and QFIN

4 min read
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

This lawsuit is on behalf of investors who purchased Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA) between September 18, 2020 and June 17, 2021 and/or purchased common stock in or traceable to the Company's registration statement issued in connection with the Company's September 2020 initial public offering priced at $17.00 per share.

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Athira Pharma, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the research conducted by Defendant Kawas, which formed the foundation for Athira's product candidates and intellectual property, was tainted by Kawas' scientific misconduct, including the manipulation of key data through the altering of Western blot images; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and omitted material facts necessary in order to make the statements made not misleading.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/athira-pharma-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=18478&from=1

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Investors Affected : February 25, 2021 - May 5, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Rocket Companies, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Rocket's gain on sale margins were contracting at the highest rate in two years as a result of increased competition among mortgage lenders, an unfavorable shift toward the lower margin Partner Network operating segment and compression in the price spread between the primary and secondary mortgage markets; (b) Rocket was engaged in a price war and battle for market share with its primary competitors in the wholesale market, which was further compressing margins in Rocket's Partner Network operating segment; (c) the adverse trends identified above were accelerating and, as a result, Rocket's gain on sale margins were on track to plummet at least 140 basis points in the first six months of 2021; (d) as a result of the above, the favorable market conditions that had preceded the Class Period and allowed Rocket to achieve historically high gain on sale margins had vanished as the Company's gain on sale margins had returned to levels not seen since the first quarter of 2019; (e) rather than remaining elevated due to surging demand, Rocket's Company-wide gain-on-sale margins had fallen materially below recent historical averages; and (f) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business operations and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/rocket-companies-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=18478&from=1

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Investors Affected : April 29, 2021 - July 7, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in 360 DigiTech, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company had been collecting personal information in violation of relevant People's Republic of China laws and regulations; (ii) accordingly, 360 DigiTech was exposed to an increased risk of regulatory scrutiny and/or enforcement action; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/360-digitech-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=18478&from=1

The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
The Gross Law Firm
15 West 38th Street, 12th floor
New York, NY, 10018
Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com
Phone: (212) 537-9430
Fax: (833) 862-7770

SOURCE: The Gross Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659465/The-Gross-Law-Firm-Announces-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-ATHA-RKT-and-QFIN

