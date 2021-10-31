The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of APPH, BMRN and AMRN

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2021 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Investors Affected : May 17, 2021 - August 10, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in AppHarvest, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) AppHarvest lacked sufficient training for its recently expanded labor force; (2) as a result, the Company could not produce Grade No. 1 tomatoes consistently; (3) as a result, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/appharvest-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=20788&from=1

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Investors Affected : January 13, 2020 - September 3, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) BMN 307, an Adeno-Associated Virus Vector-Mediated Gene Transfer of Human Phenylalanine Hydroxylase, was less safe than BioMarin had led investors to believe; (ii) BMN 307's safety profile made it likely that the Food and Drug Administration would place a clinical hold on the Phearless Phase 1/2 study; (iii) accordingly, the Company had overstated BMN 307's clinical and commercial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Story continues

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/biomarin-pharmaceutical-inc-loss-submission-form-2/?id=20788&from=1

Amarin Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Investors Affected : December 5, 2018 - June 21, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Amarin Corporation Plc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) there was an increasingly high risk that certain of Amarin's patents would be invalidated; (ii) once the District Court invalidated certain of Amarin's patents, there was little to no chance of reversing that ruling; (iii) the Company's litigation was preventing it from effectuating a successful takeover; (iv) Defendants were downplaying the true threat the ongoing abbreviated new drug application litigation posed to the Company's business and future prospects; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/amarin-corporation-plc-loss-submission-form/?id=20788&from=1

The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com

Phone: (212) 537-9430

Fax: (833) 862-7770

SOURCE: The Gross Law Firm





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/670472/The-Gross-Law-Firm-Announces-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-APPH-BMRN-and-AMRN



