The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of NTNX, PEN and BTBT
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2021 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.
Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)
Investors Affected : March 1, 2018 - May 30, 2019
A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Nutanix, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: Nutanix had materially overstated its customer base and sales productivity, and that such overstatements would eventually cause the Company's stock price to drop dramatically.
Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/nutanix-inc/?id=13659&from=1
Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)
Investors Affected : August 3, 2020 - December 15, 2020
A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Penumbra, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that the Jet 7 Xtra Flex had known design defects that made it unsafe for its normal use; (2) that Penumbra did not adequately address the risk of the Jet 7 Xtra Flex causing serious injury and deaths, which had in fact already occurred; (3) that the Jet 7 Xtra Flex was likely to be recalled due to its safety issues; and (4) as a result, Penumbra's public statements as set forth above were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/penumbra-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=13659&from=1
Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)
Investors Affected : December 21, 2020 - January 8, 2021
A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Bit Digital, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Bit Digital overstated the extent of its a bitcoin mining operation; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/bit-digital-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=13659&from=1
The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
